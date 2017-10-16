Zenith Energy reports increased production from Well C-21 in Azerbaijan

Zenith Energy has reported an increase in the production from well C-21 in the Jafarli field, Azerbaijan.

The most recent production tests carried out have recorded a stabilised flow rate from well C-21 averaging approximately 50 BOPD.

The Company announced on October 6, 2017 that production from well C-21, which was previously non-producing, had been restored at a rate of 15 BOPD. This followed the successful perforation of 7.1 metres of unexploited pay zones between the depths of 3706-3708.5, 3862-3863, 3865-3867 and 3869.6-3871.2 metres in the Middle Eocene geological structure.

On October 10, 2017, the Company announced that production had been successfully increased to 35 BOPD following the perforation of an additional 7.8 metres of unexploited pay zones between the depths of 3429-3431.8, 3611.5-3615.5 and 3637-3638 metres.

In light of the stabilised flow rate now achieved, the Company's operational team is evaluating the potential benefits of installing an electric submersible pump (ESP).

Mike Palmer, Chief Operating Officer, Zenith Aran, the Company's Azerbaijan-based fully owned subsidiary, commented:

"I am very pleased with the incremental production increases we have achieved at well C-21 with relatively minimal expense, especially when considering the fact that this well was previously non-producing.

We are already assessing a number of other wells across the field where we can replicate the highly successful outcomes accomplished at C-21 and C-26, and, in so doing, successfully work towards achieving our production objective of 1000 BOPD by March 31, 2018.

The use of quad neutron logging technology has certainly been a game changer by giving us exceptional new insight into the significant untapped production potential of our wells."

Source: Company Press Release