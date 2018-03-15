Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Drilling & Production News

Zarubezhneft to develop two Iranian oil fields in $742m deal with NIOC

EBR Staff Writer Published 15 March 2018

Russian state-controlled oil firm Zarubezhneft has signed a $742m deal with Iran’s National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) to ramp up production at the Aban and Paydar-e Gharb oil fields in the western Iranian province of Ilam.

Under the deal, Zarubezhneft will work alongside its partner Dana Energy, a privately-held Iranian firm to develop the two fields to raise their production from 36,000 to 48,000 barrels of oil per day.

Iranian Petroleum Minister Bijan Zangeneh said that Iran is looking to generate $4bn by developing the two fields.

Jointly owned by Iran and Iraq, the two fields will be developed for improving recovery and boosting production with an estimated investment of $674m along with an additional $68m in the form of indirect costs, SHANA reported.

The Aban oil field is located 38km southwest of Dehloran while the Paydar-e Gharb oil field is 150km northwest of Ahvaz and 35km from Cheshmeh-Khosh processing plant.

The agreement signed by NIOC and Zarubezhneft will be valid for ten years and is expected to yield an output of 67 million barrels over the time period. While Zarubezhneft will get 80% share of the deal, the remaining will go to Dana Energy.

Some of the key operations to be done for developing the fields will be carrying out engineering studies, workover of wells and their associated equipment, improving existing installations, installing a new oil, gas and water transmission unit among others.

Zarubezhneft is also expected to drill eight appraisal/production wells as part of the development program at the two oil fields.

The redevelopment project is expected to open up several technical jobs in Ilam province after its completion. This will include personnel needed for repairing and rebuilding ESP pumps.

The Iranian parties that will be involved in the project are likely to learn about the enhanced oil recovery (EOR) technology that is expected to be deployed by Zarubezhneft for the two fields.      

