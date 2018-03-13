Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production News

W&T Offshore set to acquire stake in Heidelberg field in Gulf of Mexico

Published 13 March 2018

W&T Offshore revealed that it was the successful bidder on a stake in three blocks in the Heidelberg field in the Gulf of Mexico.

The blocks were offered in connection with the Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings of Cobalt International Energy and its subsidiaries.  

The successful bid covers all of Cobalt's interest in the Heidelberg Field, which includes a 9.375% working interest in each of Green Canyon 859, 903, and 904.  The Heidelberg Field is operated by Anadarko Petroleum Corporation. 

W&T's bid was for $31.1 million cash.  Closing is expected to occur in April 2018, subject to satisfaction of certain closing conditions, including those set forth in the purchase and sale agreement.

February's gross production from the field was 33,513 barrels of oil per day and 16,705 Mcf per day or 36,300 Boe per day. 

Cobalt's production from the field, net to its interest, was 2,749 barrels of oil per day and 1.4 MMcf per day in February 2018 or almost 3,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day from 5 wells.  The wells flow to the Heidelberg Spar, which is in Green Canyon 860 block.

W&T Offshore chairman and CEO Tracy Krohn said: "We are pleased that W&T was the successful bidder on this quality asset that meets all of our acquisition criteria.  It is being acquired at an attractive valuation and will contribute solid production and reserves, as well as offer upside potential. 

“Finally, this transaction meets an additional objective of being accretive to W&T on a flowing barrel of production.”



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Drilling & Production

Related Dates
2018> March

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production
Drilling & Production News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers BHDT – Best High Pressure & Drilling Technology BHDT´s core business features design, calculation, production and testing of high pressure components, which all adhere to international standards and specifications. In accordance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ASME BPVC and API Q1, the company´s quality and environmental management systems are documented in detailed manuals, and certified by various Third Parties. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers

Drilling & Production Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.