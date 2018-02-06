Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production News

WPX Energy to quit San Juan Basin with $700m sale of Gallup oil play

EBR Staff Writer Published 06 February 2018

Tulsa-based WPX Energy has agreed to sell its interests in the Gallup oil play in the San Juan Basin in the US state of New Mexico for $700m to an undisclosed buyer.

The transaction marks the exit of WPX from the San Juan Basin as it plans to focus on its two remaining core positions in the Delaware (Permian) and Williston basins. WPX said that the capital it had allocated for the Gallup oil play in 2018 will be reallocated for its operations in the two basins.

WPX disclosed that the Gallup oil production averaged 10.8Mbbl/d in the third-quarter of 2017. It further said that the Gallup position represented less than 5% of its gross undeveloped locations.

The company said that the buyer of its Gallup assets will also take over the associated transportation commitments. Post transaction, WPX will not have any commercial obligations in the San Juan Basin in the future.

WPX chairman and CEO Rick Muncrief said: “WPX is now completely focused on our outstanding assets in the top two oil-prone basins in North America– the Permian’s Delaware Basin and North Dakota’s Williston Basin.

“Our bias for action has completely reshaped our story and our outlook, evidenced by the positive trends in our financial results. WPX is opportunistic, disciplined and committed to a strong balance sheet, ample liquidity and ongoing value creation.”

The transaction is expected to be closed in the first quarter of this year.

WPX had previously sold its natural gas assets in the San Juan Basin for $175m and a gathering system in the basin for $309m.

In December 2017, the gas assets, which include nearly 900 producing wells, were agreed to be sold to Logos Resources II. The deal made at that time also included the undeveloped Mancos acreage where Logos expects to add over 200 potential horizontal gas drilling locations.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Drilling & Production

Related Dates
2018> February

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production
Drilling & Production News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

BHDT – Best High Pressure & Drilling Technology BHDT´s core business features design, calculation, production and testing of high pressure components, which all adhere to international standards and specifications. In accordance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ASME BPVC and API Q1, the company´s quality and environmental management systems are documented in detailed manuals, and certified by various Third Parties. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers

Drilling & Production Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.