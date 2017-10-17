Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Wood Group bags FEED contract for Honghua's LNG production platform

Published 17 October 2017

The Honghua Group has given a front-end engineering design (FEED) contract worth $12m to Wood Group for its liquefied natural gas (LNG) platform development in the West Delta area of the Gulf of Mexico.

The main objective of the FEED is to finalize the design of  the world's first offshore platform-based natural gas liquefaction and storage  facility.

Wood recently completed the pre-FEED for this project. Wood's scope of work includes the onshore gas pre-treatment  plant configuration and layouts, general utilities, feed gas processing and  compression, and transportation and delivery via repurposed pipelines from the  existing onshore Toca and Venice, Louisiana, facilities to the LNG facility 10  miles offshore. Once complete, around 2020, gas from the Texas Permian Basin  will be transported to the offshore platform where it will be liquefied, stored  and ultimately exported globally.
   
 Wood will compile and develop the necessary technical  documentation for a Deep Water Port (DWP) permit application to United States  Maritime Administration (MARAD). This includes designing onshore, pipelines and  offshore elements of the facility in sufficient detail to satisfy the MARAD. Wood will update  and complete the preliminary design of the full offshore gas liquefaction facility. The facility will be designed to produce up to 4.2 million tonnes per year of  LNG and to store 300,000 cubic meters of LNG, which is enough to fill 120  Olympic-sized swimming pools. The FEED is being conducted in collaboration  with EnTX GasTek Global Ltd, Baker Hughes, a GE Company, and Braemar Technical  Services (Braemar), the Owner's Engineer on the LNG 21 project. Braemar is  also leading the design and development of the unique FSP LNG storage  system. Andrew Stewart, CEO for Wood's Asset Solutions Americas business,  said: "We are very excited to be a part of this ingenious project. Our ability to provide innovative engineering  design solutions highlights our global success in working with international  partners. Wood's best-in-class planning, execution and delivery performance  helps to assure our clients their projects will be successful."



Source: Company Press Release

