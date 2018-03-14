Wood secures three contracts for SNE Field Development offshore Senegal

Wood has secured three contracts from Woodside to carry out subsea and flow assurance studies for the proposed SNE Field Development in the Rufisque, Sangomar and Sangomar Deep blocks in offshore Senegal.

Delivered by Wood’s technical experts in Australia and the UK, the contracts cover three separate concept definition studies: a targeted flow assurance study to ensure robust and safe design, an engineering assessment to demonstrate the feasibility of a riser and umbilical system at potential floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) facilities, and a subsea flowlines study.

Wood Specialist Technical Solutions business CEO Bob MacDonald said: “These contracts demonstrate our extensive experience in the successful delivery of technical services to Woodside for more than 35 years and our capabilities in designing offshore oil and gas facilities.

“We have significant operational, design and verification experience in West Africa and look forward to applying our flexible concept evaluation and design optimisation solutions to support Woodside in the development of this important deepwater project.”

Wood has provided substantial subsea and flow assurance support to Woodside on its portfolio of assets.

Source: Company Press Release