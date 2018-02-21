Wood bags engineering services contract for Inpex's Ichthys offshore facilities

Wood has won a brownfield engineering services contract for the Inpex-operated Ichthys offshore facilities in Western Australia and onshore liquefied natural gas (LNG) processing facilities in Darwin, Northern Territory.

Effective immediately, the contract is for five years with a two-year extension option and will be executed from Wood’s offices in Perth, Australia. It includes the delivery of engineering services to support the execution of brownfield works as well as technical support services.

It follows the win of a five-year contract in September 2016, to provide subsea engineering services to support Ichthys LNG.

Wood CEO Robin Watson said: “We are proud to be offering our diverse capabilities from subsea and topsides to brownfield engineering on this complex project, which has an operational life of at least 40 years.

“Our commitment is to leverage our global brownfield engineering expertise to ensure we deliver innovatively, efficiently and safely.”

Source: Company Press Release