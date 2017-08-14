Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production News

Wison granted AIP for its floating LNG storage and regasification terminal design

Published 14 August 2017

Wison Offshore & Marine (Wison) announced that it has received Approval in Principle (AIP) from Bureau Veritas (BV) for its newly-developed large-scale floating LNG storage and regasification terminal.

Featuring scalable storage capacity up to equivalent size of a Q-Max, this is the first large-scale FSRU barge design that has been granted AIP by a classification society. It also marks that Wison is now capable of providing comprehensive range of FSRU solutions catering LNG import markets with various scales of demand.

 This full-size floating LNG terminal solution offers an economical alternative to the conventional LNG regasification vessels (LNG RV) especially for markets with long-term demand.

The barge design lowers initial capital investments (up to 20 percent compared with LNG RV of equivalent size) as well as O&M costs, while enabling uninterrupted service throughout project lifecycle.

David W. Chen, Senior Solution Manager at Wison Offshore & Marine added, “Wison large-scale FSRU is a fit-for-purpose facility designed with practical operation considerations. It features scalable storage capacity from 150,000 m³ to 265,000 m³ and a base case design of 750 mmscfd regasification capacity expandable to fit project needs. Designed for near-shore/at-shore application, the FSRU can also be deployed offshore with a single point mooring system."

 Wison is soon to deliver world’s first FSRU barge under an EPC contract and world’s first FLNG barge achieved final delivery most recently. While leveraging expertise gained through building floating LNG facilities, Wison is becoming a leader in providing innovative floating solutions for midstream LNG industry by developing full spectrum of products across the supply chain from liquefaction, transportation and distribution, regasification, and gas-to-power.

A month ago, BV granted AIP for Wison’s 50MW floating LNG power supply barge (50MW W-FSRP). When commenting on the FSRU AIP, Mr. Jiahui Wu, Technical Manager of BV China said, “Based on the excellent cooperation on the 25k Exmar FSRU project currently under execution at Wison shipyard, BV is very pleased to support Wison to further develop this large-scale FSRU design targeting a wider range of international clients. We are glad to work with Wison in bringing innovative solutions enabling more countries to access LNG as a clean and affordable energy.”



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Drilling & Production

Related Dates
2017> August

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production
Drilling & Production News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

BHDT – Best High Pressure & Drilling Technology BHDT´s core business features design, calculation, production and testing of high pressure components, which all adhere to international standards and specifications. In accordance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ASME BPVC and API Q1, the company´s quality and environmental management systems are documented in detailed manuals, and certified by various Third Parties. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers NETZSCH - Progressing Cavity Pumps and Rotary Lobe Pumps NETZSCH has manufactured positive displacement pumps worldwide for more than six decades. NETZSCH’s NEMO® progressing cavity pumps and TORNADO® rotary lobe pumps are designed specifically for the most demanding pumping applications. NETZSCH pumps range in size from the industry's smallest metering pumps to high-volume pumps for applications in the oil and gas or mining industries. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Protean - The Path to Digitalisation Protean helps improve productivity and reduces costs in complex projects through digitalisation. Protean services can also help pave the way for implementation of modern technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented Reality or Cognitive Computing - all built on a base of digital data. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers

Drilling & Production Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.