Wintershall awards subsea contracts for Nova oil and gas field offshore Norway

EBR Staff Writer Published 28 February 2018

Wintershall Norge has awarded two subsea contracts, which are worth $230m in total, to Aker Solutions and Subsea 7 Norway in support of the Nova field development project in the Norwegian North Sea.

The Nova oil and gas field will be developed via two subsea templates which will be tied back to the Gjøa semi-submersible production facility for processing and export.

One of the templates will be used for water injection, while the other will be used to produce hydrocarbons.

Aker Solutions has been selected to provide the subsea production system (SPS) for the Nova oil and gas field.

The contract includes engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of Nova SPS which consists of two template manifolds with their respective trees and well systems. Aker will also provide integrated service umbilical and the subsea control system.

Aker’s facilities in Norway, the UK and Malaysia will be involved in the contract work. Final deliveries under the contract are scheduled for 2019 and 2020.

Wintershall has selected Subsea 7 for the engineering procurement construction installation (EPCI) delivery of the four pipelines which will link Nova field to Gjøa platform.

The scope of of the delivery includes two pipes in pipe production flowlines, riser base structures, a water injection pipeline and the pipeline which will supply lift gas to the field.

Subsea 7 will also be responsible for installing the Aker supplied SPS structures, including the subsea templates, subsea manifolds, control umbilicals and auxiliary equipment.

Subsea 7 plans to fabricate the pipeline at its spoolbase at Vigra, Norway. Offshore operations are planned to take place in 2019 and 2020.

Wintershall plans to submit plan for development and operation (PDO) for the Nova field in the first half of 2018.

Wintershall Norge Nova project head Andre Hesse said: “These contracts allow us to push towards the execution phase of the project, and build on our strategy of cost effectively developing fields that utilize local infrastructure.”

Planned to commence production in 2021, the Nova field is estimated to hold recoverable reserves of 80 million barrels of oil equivalent.

The majority of the Nova field discovery is located in production license PL 418, with a possible extension into PL 378.

Wintershall Norge operates PL 418 with 35% stake while other partners include Capricorn Norge with 20% interest, Spirit Energy with 20% stake, Edison Norge with 15% interest, and DEA Norge with 10% stake.

Image: Illustration of the Nova oil and gas field offshore Norway. Photo: courtesy of Wintershall.

