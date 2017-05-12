Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production News

WildHorse to buy Eagle Ford acreage from Anadarko, KKR in $625m deal

EBR Staff Writer Published 12 May 2017

WildHorse Resource Development (WRD) has agreed to purchase around 111,000 net acres and associated production in the Eagle Ford Shale play from Anadarko Petroleum (APC) and Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co (KKR) for about $625m.

The deal included the payment of $556m of cash to APC and 6.3 million shares of WRD common stock valued at about $69m to KKR.

The acquired assets include 949 net Eagle Ford locations and 22.9 MMBoe of proved developed producing reserves with 73% oil and 88% liquids.

Under the deal, WildHorse will acquire around 111,000 net acres in Burleson, Brazos, Lee, Milam, Robertson, and Washington Counties, which are adjacent to the firm’s existing acreage position.

In the fourth quarter of 2016, the acquired assets’ net production was 7,583 barrels of oil equivalent per day, which included 72% oil from 386 operated wells.

WRD’s Altimore and Jackson assets are situated on a two-well pad, which are next to the eastern portion of the acquisition acreage. In addition, the firm’s Paul asset is adjacent to the western portion of the acquisition acreage.

Subject to customary closing conditions, the deal is expected to complete by the end of this June.

WRD chairman and CEO Jay Graham said: “With a total of 385,000 net acres, we have built a premier contiguous acreage base making us the second largest operator in the entire Eagle Ford trend.

“Furthermore, we have done so at prices we believe to be extremely attractive, providing highly economic returns on a full cycle basis.”

“In addition, we recently brought online some of the strongest East Texas Eagle Ford wells to date which makes us even more confident in our strategy. We look forward to incorporating the acquired assets into our 2017 program.”

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Drilling & Production

Related Dates
2017> May

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production
Drilling & Production News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Protean - The Path to Digitalisation Protean helps improve productivity and reduces costs in complex projects through digitalisation. Protean services can also help pave the way for implementation of modern technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented Reality or Cognitive Computing - all built on a base of digital data. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Eisenbau-Krämer - Arc Welded Steel Pipes Eisenbau-Krämer GmbH (EBK), a world leader in the manufacture and supply of large diameter sub-merged arc welded steel pipes and based in Germany, provides oil and gas and engineering companies with high quality, high integrity pipes, worldwide. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Bender - Intelligent Monitoring of Critical Power Systems Bender UK is the leading specialist supplier of innovative solutions for offshore monitoring and fault location to protect plant and electrical power systems. Bender intelligent monitoring of critical power systems boosts productivity for oil and gas sector. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers AHC - Surface Treatment Specialists AHC Oberflächentechnik comprises 18 sites in Europe and 1 site in China with headquarters in Kerpen, near Cologne, Germany. AHC Group is focused on providing functional coatings for technical surfaces for the automotive and mechanical engineering markets. In-house developed processes and patents from AHC also deliver custom made protective coatings for electrical and electronic components. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers

Drilling & Production Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.