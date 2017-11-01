Weir Oil & Gas Dubai awarded contract with Eni Iraq BV

WEIR Oil & Gas announces maintenance contract with ENI Iraq B.V in the Republic of Iraq, at Zubair Oil Fields.

Weir Oil & Gas Dubai announced it has been awarded a contract with Eni Iraq BV (Eni) to provide global maintenance services for gas compressor units and associated equipment located in the three Initial Production Facilities (IPF) plants in the Zubair fields in Southern Iraq.

The gas compressor units are comprised of gas engines, gas compressors, and relevant associated equipment. There are 30 compressors in total, with 18 at Hammar, six at Zubair and six at Rafidya. Weir engineers are now responsible for maintenance servicing of all compressors at each of the sites.

“Weir was selected for this contract due to our experience in Iraq, local footprint and know-how of the specific rotating machines and Field Maintenance methodologies,” said Ronan Le Gloahec, EMEA Regional Managing Director of Weir Oil & Gas. “In addition to our state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Dubai and service centre in Abu Dhabi, we have a dedicated service centre in Basra, the first facility in Iraq has both API and ISO licenses.”

Weir Oil & Gas Services provides equipment and services throughout the Middle East. Weir provides operation and maintenance of plants, such as central processing facilities, initial Production facilities, power plants, compressor station, pipelines, water injection station, and others & equipment and engineering workshop services to primarily upstream Oil & Gas customers. The business also manufactures conventional and unconventional wellheads, repairs API pressure control equipment and accessories in the Middle East, and has various premium threading licenses across the region.

Source: Company Press Release