Wartsila installs hybrid energy storage system aboard Viking Princess

EBR Staff Writer Published 16 October 2017

Finnish technology group Wärtsilä has installed a hybrid energy system on the liquefied natural gas (LNG)-driven Viking Princess offshore vessel as a replacement to a traditional generator.

Viking Princess is owned by Norway-based shipping company Eidesvik Offshore.

The new energy storage system aboard the vessel is expected to boost engine efficiency, produce fuel savings and bring down greenhouse gas emissions.

Eidesvik Offshore technical department president Vermund Hjelland said: “Eidesvik and Wärtsilä’s partnership dates back to 2003 when our ship, the ‘Viking Energy’ became the first offshore supply vessel powered by LNG fuel.

“Now, together, we are again introducing a world’s first, with the ‘Viking Princess’ becoming the first offshore vessel in which batteries reduce the number of generators aboard the ship.”

Wärtsilä claims that the energy storage system has the potential to deliver up to 30% of fuel savings in several operations. CO2 emissions are estimated to be reduced by nearly 13-18% per year, based on operational conditions and requirements, stated Wärtsilä.

The hybrid energy solution is also anticipated to give a more optimal load on the vessel engines, while extending the intervals between engine maintenance.

Wärtsilä Norway projects and operations manager Sindre Utne said: “In addition to the fuel consumption and environmental advantages, the conversion also reduces maintenance costs and contributes to more efficient operations.

“The success of this project will impact the future of the entire shipping industry.”

Currently, Viking Princess operates on three LNG-fuelled Wärtsilä engines and the newly added battery pack for energy storage.

According to Wärtsilä, the new energy storage solution generates balancing energy to meet the demand peaks, to ensure a more stable load on the engines.

Image: A Wärtsilä’s expert analysing the new hybrid system on board Viking Princess. Photo: courtesy of Wärtsilä.

