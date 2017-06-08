Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production News

Waitsia Stage 2 enters FEED with start of design competition

Published 08 June 2017

AWE Limited (AWE), the Operator of Production Licences L1/L2 in the northern Perth Basin, Western Australia, today announced that the Joint Venture partners have agreed to commence the design competition phase of FEED for Stage 2 of the Waitsia Gas Project.

Joint Venture agrees to commence the design phase of FEED for Waitsia Stage 2

Shortlist of contractors for Waitsia Stage 2 facilities design competition announced 

The design competition for Waitsia Stage 2 facilities will include a gas plant capable of processing 100 TJ/d, CO2 extraction, collection hubs and flow lines. The approach will allow the Joint Venture to establish a high degree of capital cost certainty and will also develop and compare EPC and BOO contracting models.

The four contractors selected to proceed to the design competition are:

(i) Quanta/Suez (EPC)

(ii) ATCO Australia (BOO)

(iii) SNC-LAVALIN (EPC/BOO)

(iv) Clough (EPC).

The design competition will commence immediately and will be followed by a commercial phase. AWE is targeting completion of all phases of FEED by the end of CY 2017, prior to achieving a FID (subject to finalising gas sale agreements).

David Biggs, CEO and Managing Director of AWE, said:

“Waitsia Stage 2 has been making excellent progress and the Joint Venture’s decision to begin the design competition is another sign that this project is rapidly gaining momentum.

“A design competition is the best way for the Waitsia Joint Venture to compare the various aspects of EPC and BOO delivery methods while at the same time ensuring a high degree of certainty around the capital cost component,” he said.

“In addition, AWE is currently drilling the Waitsia-3 appraisal well – the first of a two well program which will facilitate a review of Waitsia reserves – and we are negotiating gas sale arrangements with a number of potential customers.

“When developed, Waitsia will provide around 10% of Western Australia’s gas demand. Recent market data1 shows that the Western Australian gas market is tightening, with new sources of gas required to meet domestic demand. Waitsia offers potential customers increased competition, diversity of supply, and improved security of supply by offering a lower risk onshore supply chain,” Biggs said. 

The Joint Venture partners in L1/L2 are:

AWE Limited (via subsidiaries) (Operator) 50.0%

Origin Energy Resources Limited 50.0%

About the Waitsia gas field

The northern Perth Basin has been one of Western Australia’s major gas producing regions for more than 50 years. Discovered in September 2014, the Waitsia field is regarded as the largest onshore conventional gas discovery in Australia for the last 30 years and has the capability to supply the domestic market with 100 TJ/d for 10 years from conventional reservoirs.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Drilling & Production
Oil & Gas> Exploration & Development
EBR News> Downstream Energy> Fuel Retailing
Oil & Gas> Refining & Petrochemicals
Oil & Gas> Transportation & Storage

Related Dates
2017> June

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Equipment and Services> Equipment> E&P Equipment
Energy and Utilities> Equipment and Services> Services> E&P services
Energy and Utilities> Downstream Energy> Fuel Retailing
Energy and Utilities> Commodity> Gas
Energy and Utilities> Downstream Energy> Gas Processing
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production> Conventional> Onshore
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Exploration> Conventional> Onshore
Drilling & Production News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Eisenbau-Krämer - Arc Welded Steel Pipes Eisenbau-Krämer GmbH (EBK), a world leader in the manufacture and supply of large diameter sub-merged arc welded steel pipes and based in Germany, provides oil and gas and engineering companies with high quality, high integrity pipes, worldwide. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Protean - The Path to Digitalisation Protean helps improve productivity and reduces costs in complex projects through digitalisation. Protean services can also help pave the way for implementation of modern technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented Reality or Cognitive Computing - all built on a base of digital data. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers AHC - Surface Treatment Specialists AHC Oberflächentechnik comprises 18 sites in Europe and 1 site in China with headquarters in Kerpen, near Cologne, Germany. AHC Group is focused on providing functional coatings for technical surfaces for the automotive and mechanical engineering markets. In-house developed processes and patents from AHC also deliver custom made protective coatings for electrical and electronic components. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers

Drilling & Production Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.