UK-based Bibby Offshore to merge with subsea contractor Rever Offshore

Fara, the owner of the Bibby Offshore group of companies has entered into a merger agreement with Rever Offshore, Norway-based subsea focused contracting business.

Rever’s subsidiaries include CECON Contracting AS – a lean and efficient international subsea and offshore contractor with emphasis on smaller and medium size projects, as well as two vessel companies which own the Cecon Excellence and Cecon Sovereign.

The combination of Bibby and CECON Contracting will create a larger and more robust offshore installation delivery business both in the North Sea and internationally, currently focused on the Atlantic and Mediterranean regions.

Supported by strong ownership, the Bibby-Rever platform is well positioned to deliver even greater service quality and efficiency for clients. The combined company will continue to evaluate growth opportunities in its core diving and subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines (“SURF”) markets.

Fara executive chairman Riulf Rustad said: “This transaction builds upon the excellent track records of both Bibby Offshore and CECON Contracting and brings them neatly together into a strong and focused group.

“The complementary services and assets of each business produced a compelling industrial logic to join forces. The individual geographical strengths and subsea intervention skills of each business now allows the combined platform to offer a much wider range products and solutions to their customers.”

Bibby Offshore CEO Howard Woodcock said: “Combining Bibby Offshore’s traditional diving and North Sea strengths with the SURF, international and engineering talents of CECON creates an operationally and financially strong business capable of delivering even greater value to clients.

“This merger is a very exciting opportunity for us and represents a genuine win-win situation from which we can continue to build and grow a highly competitive and high quality business.”

CECON Contracting managing director Jo Braadlie said: “We are welcoming this new development, and look forward to exploring and developing a synergy providing added value, while at the same time enabling both parties to support each other with the view to taking on more and larger work scopes in a broader market.”

The transaction is agreed and expected to close soon, and the larger and expanded offshore group will now be ideally positioned to bid for, win and deliver much larger and more complex scopes of work in many more areas of the world than before.

Source: Company Press Release