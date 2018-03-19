Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production News

UK-based Bibby Offshore to merge with subsea contractor Rever Offshore

Published 19 March 2018

Fara, the owner of the Bibby Offshore group of companies has entered into a merger agreement with Rever Offshore, Norway-based subsea focused contracting business.

Rever’s subsidiaries include CECON Contracting AS – a lean and efficient international subsea and offshore contractor with emphasis on smaller and medium size projects, as well as two vessel companies which own the Cecon Excellence and Cecon Sovereign.

The combination of Bibby and CECON Contracting will create a larger and more robust offshore installation delivery business both in the North Sea and internationally, currently focused on the Atlantic and Mediterranean regions. 

Supported by strong ownership, the Bibby-Rever platform is well positioned to deliver even greater service quality and efficiency for clients.  The combined company will continue to evaluate growth opportunities in its core diving and subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines (“SURF”) markets.

Fara executive chairman Riulf Rustad said: “This transaction builds upon the excellent track records of both Bibby Offshore and CECON Contracting and brings them neatly together into a strong and focused group.

“The complementary services and assets of each business produced a compelling industrial logic to join forces. The individual geographical strengths and subsea intervention skills of each business now allows the combined platform to offer a much wider range products and solutions to their customers.”

Bibby Offshore CEO Howard Woodcock said: “Combining Bibby Offshore’s traditional diving and North Sea strengths with the SURF, international and engineering talents of CECON creates an operationally and financially strong business capable of delivering even greater value to clients.

“This merger is a very exciting opportunity for us and represents a genuine win-win situation from which we can continue to build and grow a highly competitive and high quality business.”

CECON Contracting managing director Jo Braadlie said: “We are welcoming this new development, and look forward to exploring and developing a synergy providing added value, while at the same time enabling both parties to support each other with the view to taking on more and larger work scopes in a broader market.”

The transaction is agreed and expected to close soon, and the larger and expanded offshore group will now be ideally positioned to bid for, win and deliver much larger and more complex scopes of work in many more areas of the world than before.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Drilling & Production

Related Dates
2018> March

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production
Drilling & Production News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

BHDT – Best High Pressure & Drilling Technology BHDT´s core business features design, calculation, production and testing of high pressure components, which all adhere to international standards and specifications. In accordance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ASME BPVC and API Q1, the company´s quality and environmental management systems are documented in detailed manuals, and certified by various Third Parties. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers

Drilling & Production Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.