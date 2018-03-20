Total to cut 250 jobs in Aberdeen following $7.5bn Maersk Oil acquisition

French oil and gas giant Total is set to cut 250 jobs as a result of a review of its operations after the completion of its $7.5bn acquisition of Maersk Oil.

The layoffs will take place in Aberdeen in Scotland, impacting staff and contractors of the French company.

Total went on with the acquisition in a move to strengthen its existing offshore producing business in the UK and Norwegian parts of the North Sea.

Its combination with Maersk Oil is expected to make it the second largest operator in the North West Europe offshore region, where it is set to operate over 500kboe/d.

A Total spokesperson has revealed that the company has reviewed its operations in Aberdeen after the completion of the acquisition and is now in talks with staff on the future size of its business in the region.

The spokesperson was quoted by insider.co.uk as saying: "Final decision will only be made after full consultation with staff and their representatives. Every effort will be made to minimise redundancies and to find alternative posts in other parts of Total's global business for those staff in Aberdeen whose positions may close."

The Maersk Oil acquisition has given Total access to the Culzean UK gas field, which is located near the Elgin-Franklin hub, which is operated by Total. The acquisition has also enabled Total to enter into the Johan Sverdrup oil development.

The French company believes that its new stakes in Culzean and Johan Sverdrup will enhance its production profile in the UK and Norway.

Apart from the two fields, Total would be foraying into a new production hub by taking over Maersk Oil’s existing operatorship and 31.2% stake of the DUC producing assets in Denmark. The assets have been projected to have net production of about 60 kboe/d in 2018.

Image: Total has bolstered its production portfolio in the North Sea with the acquisition of Maersk Oil. Photo: courtesy of THE MAERSK GROUP.