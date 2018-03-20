Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production News

Total to cut 250 jobs in Aberdeen following $7.5bn Maersk Oil acquisition

EBR Staff Writer Published 20 March 2018

French oil and gas giant Total is set to cut 250 jobs as a result of a review of its operations after the completion of its $7.5bn acquisition of Maersk Oil.

The layoffs will take place in Aberdeen in Scotland, impacting staff and contractors of the French company.

Total went on with the acquisition in a move to strengthen its existing offshore producing business in the UK and Norwegian parts of the North Sea.

Its combination with Maersk Oil is expected to make it the second largest operator in the North West Europe offshore region, where it is set to operate over 500kboe/d.

A Total spokesperson has revealed that the company has reviewed its operations in Aberdeen after the completion of the acquisition and is now in talks with staff on the future size of its business in the region.

The spokesperson was quoted by insider.co.uk as saying: "Final decision will only be made after full consultation with staff and their representatives. Every effort will be made to minimise redundancies and to find alternative posts in other parts of Total's global business for those staff in Aberdeen whose positions may close."

The Maersk Oil acquisition has given Total access to the Culzean UK gas field, which is located near the Elgin-Franklin hub, which is operated by Total. The acquisition has also enabled Total to enter into the Johan Sverdrup oil development.

The French company believes that its new stakes in Culzean and Johan Sverdrup will enhance its production profile in the UK and Norway.

Apart from the two fields, Total would be foraying into a new production hub by taking over Maersk Oil’s existing operatorship and 31.2% stake of the DUC producing assets in Denmark. The assets have been projected to have net production of about 60 kboe/d in 2018.

Image: Total has bolstered its production portfolio in the North Sea with the acquisition of Maersk Oil. Photo: courtesy of THE MAERSK GROUP.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Drilling & Production

Related Dates
2018> March

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production
Drilling & Production News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers BHDT – Best High Pressure & Drilling Technology BHDT´s core business features design, calculation, production and testing of high pressure components, which all adhere to international standards and specifications. In accordance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ASME BPVC and API Q1, the company´s quality and environmental management systems are documented in detailed manuals, and certified by various Third Parties. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers

Drilling & Production Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.