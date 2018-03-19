Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Drilling & Production News

Total to acquire stakes in two offshore oil producing concessions in UAE

EBR Staff Writer Published 19 March 2018

France-based oil and gas firm Total has been awarded stakes in two offshore producing concessions in UAE by the state-owned oil company, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc), in deals worth $1.45bn.

Under the agreements, Total will acquire 20% interest in the Umm Shaif and Nasr concession for AED4.2bn ($1.15bn) as well as 5% stake in the Lower Zakum concession for AED1.1bn ($300m).

Both the concession agreements have been signed for a 40-year period.

Located about 65km off the coast of Abu Dhabi, the Lower Zakum field commenced production in 1967. It has a target production capacity of 450,000 barrels of oil per day.

The Umm Shaif and Nasr concessions are located about 135km from the coast of Abu Dhabi. They have a target production of 460,000 barrels of oil per day.

Adnoc Group CEO Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber said: “Total brings deep knowledge and understanding of Abu Dhabi’s offshore oil and gas fields, as well as specialist expertise and technology that will help accelerate the development of the giant Umm Shaif gas cap.

“ADNOC has recently seen encouraging results from the first gas cap production pilot well at Umm Shaif, which will play an important role in delivering our 2030 smart growth strategy and a sustainable and economic gas supply.

“At the same time, we both see tremendous opportunities, through this partnership, to create greater value and generate higher returns across our joint activities.”

Adnoc will retain 60% stake in each of Lower Zakum concession as well as the Umm Shaif and Nasr concession.

Total will join Eni, which was recently awarded 5% stake in the Lower Zakum concession. Other partners in teh concession include Inpex with 10% stake and ONGC Videsh-led consortium with 10% interest.

Total CEO and Chairman Patrick Pouyanné said: “These agreements ensure Total secures long-term access to significant and competitive hydrocarbon resources that we already know very well.

“We are committed to working alongside ADNOC and the other concession partners, utilizing our experience gained from the former ADMA offshore concession, to fully realize the potential of both of these new concession areas.”

Image: Officials from France’s Total and Adnoc. Photo: courtesy of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company.

Related Insight

