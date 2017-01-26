Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production News

The LNG Market: Significant Changes Demand Significant Reactions

Published 26 January 2017

Most of us have already gotten used to seeing Trump’s name appearing all over the tabloids - both in local and global press, political and economic news

Headlines as “The Oil and Gas Situation…”, “Trump Assumes Power, Changes on The way”, “Making sense of President Trump’s Energy Plan” and so on, have become a part of our daily life.

U.S. President Donald Trump, as most of us already know, has plans to support domestic oil and gas industry, job creation and local manufacturing. As stated in the official Donald Trump’s vision, he is going to unleash an energy revolution that will bring vast new wealth to his country. The new President is going to encourage the use of natural gas and other American energy resources that will both reduce emissions but also reduce the price of energy and increase economic output. Very appealing and very contradictory at the same time.

Although, as we are humbly watching events in the Whitehouse, we see other possible outcomes. For instance, one proposed House Republican corporate tax reform could even lead to radical changes not only in U.S. crude oil and petroleum products flows, but in the global markets as well.

If you want an example, take a look at the latest events. It was a shock to major global companies, when the President signed an executive order to withdraw from the Asia-Pacific accord. It was never ratified but it was very important still. This created a stormy reaction that is developing in various forms globally - you could see it in the press or even in social media. To those who were wondering if Donald Trump will keep his promises, I could only suggest to hold tight - we can clearly see that the end of these trade deals is just the beginning. “And the world keeps turning” - as Megan Hess from Bloomberg commented on this matter.

The world indeed is still turning but this will have a notable impact not only on manufacturers but on the energy industry as well. Tax policy is being changed at this very moment and it will affect export crude oil, export refined products, equipment and chemicals. Some see benefit in it, others discuss about hardly predictable import expenditures. What is to come next - no one knows.

In this date and time when everything is ever-changing, it is very important to be able to stop and take a minute to contemplate and discuss important matters. The LNG US Summit is a platform that will provide this opportunity.

Global energy leaders are going to meet in Houston, Texas on the 23rd-24th of February to discuss the most important matters in their industry. New arrangements and taxation systems that are going to be implemented will have influence on LNG infrastructure development, terminals & regasification plants, EPC projects and so on. Be there to express your opinion - it might help to decide the future of the whole industry.

The LNG US Summit is going to be held on the 23-24th of February. Industry leaders are meeting in Houston to share experience and insights on current LNG market and its growth. Make sure not to miss it!



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Drilling & Production
Oil & Gas> Exploration & Development

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Commodity> Gas
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production> Conventional> Offshore
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Exploration> Conventional> Offshore
Energy and Utilities> Commodity> Oil
Drilling & Production News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

PM Piping - Tailor Made Packages of Piping Materials The companies of the Project Materials Group supply steel products, especially piping materials, under the trading name PM Piping, to engineering contractors and operators in the oil, gas, energy, petrochemical and renewables industries. The organization operates in more than 40 countries across 5 continents. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Check-All Valve - In-Line, Spring Loaded Check Valves Check-All Valve Mfg. Co. makes a complete line of in-line spring-loaded piston-type check valves. Many series are available which provide check valves for practically every service application. All valves are available with metal-to-metal or soft seats. Sizes range from 1/8 NPT to 20 inch flanged connections. Pressure ratings are available from full vacuum to 10,000 PSI. Special materials are available and you can choose from a wide range of spring settings for all the valves. CE/PED Compliant, CRN Registered, ISO 9001 Certified. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Bender - Intelligent Monitoring of Critical Power Systems Bender UK is the leading specialist supplier of innovative solutions for offshore monitoring and fault location to protect plant and electrical power systems. Bender intelligent monitoring of critical power systems boosts productivity for oil and gas sector. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers WRT bv - Additives for Fuel, Lubricant and Crude Oil Treatment Since 1985, WRT has been a leading additive technology and services provider in the fuel industry. We develop, manufacture, blend and supply fuel additives that improve the quality, performance, handling and safety of crude oil, biofuels and petroleum products. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers

Drilling & Production Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.