The LNG Market: Significant Changes Demand Significant Reactions

Most of us have already gotten used to seeing Trump’s name appearing all over the tabloids - both in local and global press, political and economic news

Headlines as “The Oil and Gas Situation…”, “Trump Assumes Power, Changes on The way”, “Making sense of President Trump’s Energy Plan” and so on, have become a part of our daily life.

U.S. President Donald Trump, as most of us already know, has plans to support domestic oil and gas industry, job creation and local manufacturing. As stated in the official Donald Trump’s vision, he is going to unleash an energy revolution that will bring vast new wealth to his country. The new President is going to encourage the use of natural gas and other American energy resources that will both reduce emissions but also reduce the price of energy and increase economic output. Very appealing and very contradictory at the same time.

Although, as we are humbly watching events in the Whitehouse, we see other possible outcomes. For instance, one proposed House Republican corporate tax reform could even lead to radical changes not only in U.S. crude oil and petroleum products flows, but in the global markets as well.

If you want an example, take a look at the latest events. It was a shock to major global companies, when the President signed an executive order to withdraw from the Asia-Pacific accord. It was never ratified but it was very important still. This created a stormy reaction that is developing in various forms globally - you could see it in the press or even in social media. To those who were wondering if Donald Trump will keep his promises, I could only suggest to hold tight - we can clearly see that the end of these trade deals is just the beginning. “And the world keeps turning” - as Megan Hess from Bloomberg commented on this matter.

The world indeed is still turning but this will have a notable impact not only on manufacturers but on the energy industry as well. Tax policy is being changed at this very moment and it will affect export crude oil, export refined products, equipment and chemicals. Some see benefit in it, others discuss about hardly predictable import expenditures. What is to come next - no one knows.

In this date and time when everything is ever-changing, it is very important to be able to stop and take a minute to contemplate and discuss important matters. The LNG US Summit is a platform that will provide this opportunity.

Global energy leaders are going to meet in Houston, Texas on the 23rd-24th of February to discuss the most important matters in their industry. New arrangements and taxation systems that are going to be implemented will have influence on LNG infrastructure development, terminals & regasification plants, EPC projects and so on. Be there to express your opinion - it might help to decide the future of the whole industry.

