Tendeka rolls out PulseEight wireless completion technology

Published 10 May 2017

After significant R&D focus, Tendeka has recently launched PulseEight, the latest advance in wireless intelligent completion technology for the digital oilfield.

Tendeka’s PulseEight system uses unique pressure pulse telemetry to channel wireless communication between a well’s downhole monitoring and control system and the wellhead. 

Previously, Tendeka installed several Wireless Pressure / Temperature gauges and so proved communication from the wellbore to the wellhead.  This relayed critical reservoir pressure and temperature data which the client used for depletion monitoring and for the planning of an infill drilling campaign.

To unlock the full potential of the system and allow for greater control, Tendeka embarked on a project to prove bi-directional communication via a PulseEight Interval Control Valve (ICV).  The device was required to send Pressure / Temperature data to the surface and pressure pulses were sent down the well to communicate with the ICV in a multi-phase fluid environment.

PulseEight technology simplifies operations by removing the need for traditional hydraulic or electric control lines. Downhole connections are eliminated and therefore overall system costs are significantly reduced and HSE is improved. The device can either be fitted during the completion phase, or retrofitted into existing wells in order to maximise production.

Each device functions independently providing modular flexibility to meet a range of requirements from low cost single zone monitoring to full multi-zone, multi-lateral measurement and control. With PulseEight there are no limits to what can be achieved.

Tendeka chief executive officer Gary Smart said: “Our focus on R&D allows us to develop game-changing technologies like PulseEight.  This is the first step towards a truly intelligent completion, providing enhanced production optimisation, improved field management and additional value for our clients.”

Tendeka strives to push the development of completion technologies to provide effective solutions for our clients globally.



Source: Company Press Release

