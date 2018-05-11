Talos Energy completes $2.5bn merger with Stone Energy

Talos Energy has completed its all-stock merger worth $2.5bn with rival Gulf of Mexico-focused oil and gas firm Stone Energy.

The combined company commenced trading today on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol "TALO". The Company will be headquartered in Houston, TX.

Talos Energy CEO Timothy S. Duncan said: "This is a transformational combination, in which shareholders will greatly benefit from our increased scale and liquidity.

“Talos is very well positioned to capitalize on its high quality asset portfolio and returns focused capital programs in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico, as well as take advantage of potential business development opportunities. We deeply appreciate the efforts of everyone involved in getting us to this point."

The Company expects to provide detailed Financial and Operational guidance in the coming weeks, which will be included in a separate announcement; however, at the closing, Talos has:

Entered into a new credit facility agreement with an initial Borrowing Base of $600.0 million, of which $300.0 million is available

Liquidity of $450.0 million, inclusive of approximately $150.0 million of cash on hand, net of transaction related costs

Pro forma Year-End 2017 2P Reserves, at SEC pricing, of approximately 205 MMBoe(1) (roughly 80% liquids), of which approximately 150 MMBoe were Proved Reserves

Source: Company Press Release.