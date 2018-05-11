Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production News

Talos Energy completes $2.5bn merger with Stone Energy

Published 11 May 2018

Talos Energy has completed its all-stock merger worth $2.5bn with rival Gulf of Mexico-focused oil and gas firm Stone Energy.

The combined company commenced trading today on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol "TALO". The Company will be headquartered in Houston, TX.

Talos Energy CEO Timothy S. Duncan said: "This is a transformational combination, in which shareholders will greatly benefit from our increased scale and liquidity.

“Talos is very well positioned to capitalize on its high quality asset portfolio and returns focused capital programs in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico, as well as take advantage of potential business development opportunities. We deeply appreciate the efforts of everyone involved in getting us to this point."

The Company expects to provide detailed Financial and Operational guidance in the coming weeks, which will be included in a separate announcement; however, at the closing, Talos has:

Entered into a new credit facility agreement with an initial Borrowing Base of $600.0 million, of which $300.0 million is available

Liquidity of $450.0 million, inclusive of approximately $150.0 million of cash on hand, net of transaction related costs

Pro forma Year-End 2017 2P Reserves, at SEC pricing, of approximately 205 MMBoe(1) (roughly 80% liquids), of which approximately 150 MMBoe were Proved Reserves

Source: Company Press Release.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Drilling & Production

Related Dates
2018> May

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production
Drilling & Production News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers BHDT – Best High Pressure & Drilling Technology BHDT´s core business features design, calculation, production and testing of high pressure components, which all adhere to international standards and specifications. In accordance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ASME BPVC and API Q1, the company´s quality and environmental management systems are documented in detailed manuals, and certified by various Third Parties. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers

Drilling & Production Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.