Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production News

Subsea 7 wins contract from MPN offshore Nigeria

Published 11 April 2018

Subsea 7 has won a contract in the range $150-300m from Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (MPN) for executing production uplift pipeline projects (PUPP) in shallow water, offshore Nigeria.

The contract scope includes engineering, construction, transportation, installation and pre-commissioning of 20 kilometres of 24” Corrosion Resistant Alloy (CRA) pipeline between the Idoho Platform and the terminal onshore and of 2 kilometres of 24” CRA pipeline between the Edop and Idoho Platforms, as well as associated topside modifications and tie-ins at both ends.

Engineering and procurement will start immediately at NigerStar 7’s offices in Lagos, while offshore operations will take place from Q3 2018 to Q1 2019, using the Subsea 7 vessel, Seven Antares.

Subsea 7 Africa regional vice president Gilles Lafaye said: “Subsea 7 has a long track record of successful operations in Nigeria, enabled by our local joint venture, NigerStar 7.

“This award reflects our strong reputation for successful Conventional project execution in the region and offers us a further opportunity to support the continued development of the country’s oil and gas industry.” 

Source: Company Press Release.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Drilling & Production

Related Dates
2018> April

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production
Drilling & Production News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers BHDT – Best High Pressure & Drilling Technology BHDT´s core business features design, calculation, production and testing of high pressure components, which all adhere to international standards and specifications. In accordance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ASME BPVC and API Q1, the company´s quality and environmental management systems are documented in detailed manuals, and certified by various Third Parties. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers

Drilling & Production Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.