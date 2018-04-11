Subsea 7 wins contract from MPN offshore Nigeria

Subsea 7 has won a contract in the range $150-300m from Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (MPN) for executing production uplift pipeline projects (PUPP) in shallow water, offshore Nigeria.

The contract scope includes engineering, construction, transportation, installation and pre-commissioning of 20 kilometres of 24” Corrosion Resistant Alloy (CRA) pipeline between the Idoho Platform and the terminal onshore and of 2 kilometres of 24” CRA pipeline between the Edop and Idoho Platforms, as well as associated topside modifications and tie-ins at both ends.

Engineering and procurement will start immediately at NigerStar 7’s offices in Lagos, while offshore operations will take place from Q3 2018 to Q1 2019, using the Subsea 7 vessel, Seven Antares.

Subsea 7 Africa regional vice president Gilles Lafaye said: “Subsea 7 has a long track record of successful operations in Nigeria, enabled by our local joint venture, NigerStar 7.

“This award reflects our strong reputation for successful Conventional project execution in the region and offers us a further opportunity to support the continued development of the country’s oil and gas industry.”

Source: Company Press Release.