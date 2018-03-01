Subsea 7 to buy Siem Offshore’s subsidiary and two vessels

Subsea 7 has agreed to acquire Germany-based Siem Offshore Contractors (SOC) and two vessels, Siem Aimery and Siem Moxie from Siem Offshore for a total price of €140m.

The UK-based Subsea 7 expects the transaction to boost its presence in the renewables segment.

SOC provides installation of subsea inter-array cables along with repair and maintenance services to offshore renewable energy customers across the world. The company, which will be bought for €50m by Subsea 7, has a workforce of around 100 people.

Subsea 7 CEO Jean Cahuzac said: “Siem Offshore Contractors is an experienced provider of services to the offshore renewable energy, oil and gas, and utilities markets with capability that will complement Subsea 7’s existing offering.

“We believe that this acquisition opportunity will enhance the offshore renewables service we offer as a full lifecycle partner to our clients for their offshore energy developments.”

Siem Aimery, which is an inter-array cable lay vessel and Siem Moxie, which is a walk to work vessel, are owned by Siem Offshore Rederi. Subsea 7 will be buying the two vessels for a total of €90m.

Siem Offshore will use the initial proceeds from the transaction to pay down the bank loan of around €60m on the two vessels. The excess amount resulting from the transaction will be used by the Norway-based offshore and subsea shipping company to increase amortization and pre-pay debt.

Siem Offshore CEO Bernt Omdal said: “With this transaction the cable lay activities of SOC is combined with the renewables business of Subsea 7 where it strategically belongs and where it is likely to prosper and grow.

“The transaction will further strengthen the balance sheet of Siem Offshore and the Company will maintain a financial position stronger than most of its competitors. The Company will now focus fully on its vessel business.”

The deal is anticipated to be closed in the first half of this year, subject to approval from the Germany competition authority.