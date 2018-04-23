Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production News

Subsea 7 offers to acquire US rival McDermott for $2bn

EBR Staff Writer Published 23 April 2018

Subsea 7 confirmed that it has recently made an unsolicited bid to acquire its rival US-based offshore oil services company McDermott International for around $2bn.

However, the offer from the UK-based firm was rejected by McDermott, which is in the middle of finalizing a $6bn merger deal with Chicago Bridge & Iron Company (CB&I).

Subsea 7 revealed that it had offered to acquire McDermott for $7.00 per share.

The UK firm said that it is willing to come up with an improved offer for McDermott. Subsea 7 has claimed that it has the ability to quickly execute a definitive agreement in this regard owing to its strong balance sheet supported by a significant net cash position.

Subsea 7 CEO Jean Cahuzac said: “Given the attributes of the proposed transaction and our stated ability to further enhance our proposed terms, we encourage the McDermott Board of Directors to reconsider this compelling opportunity to combine two complementary businesses.

“Our proposal provides equity upside in a company with a robust financial position, as well as a meaningful premium. We see significant merit in such a transaction for all shareholders, and with our financial and legal advisors continue to be open to discussions.”

Subsea 7 said that its proposal will be subject to McDermott’s scrapping of the merger agreement with CB&I, which was approved last month by a Russian antitrust body. The deal has secured all the mandated competition authority approvals and is now subject to meeting of customary conditions such as approval by stockholders of McDermott and CB&I.

In a letter to the board of directors of McDermott, Subsea 7 wrote that it was offering a superior proposal compared to the proposed merger of the US firm with CB&I.

Subsea 7 also said that its combination with McDermott will be well positioned to handle offshore EPCI projects with their expanded conventional and deepwater expertise, experience and assets.

The UK firm also believes that the enlarged company will have increased opportunity to grow the positions of Subsea 7 and McDermott in markets with solid long-term growth prospects, including life of field services, renewables and decommissioning.

Image: Subsea 7’s Seven Arctic vessel in operation. Photo: courtesy of McDermott International, Inc.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Drilling & Production

Related Dates
2018> April

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production
Drilling & Production News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

BHDT – Best High Pressure & Drilling Technology BHDT´s core business features design, calculation, production and testing of high pressure components, which all adhere to international standards and specifications. In accordance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ASME BPVC and API Q1, the company´s quality and environmental management systems are documented in detailed manuals, and certified by various Third Parties. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers

Drilling & Production Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.