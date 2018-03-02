Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production News

Statoil to use Seadrill’s West Phoenix rig for NCS, UKCS drilling campaign

EBR Staff Writer Published 02 March 2018

Statoil and its partners have agreed to deploy the West Phoenix semi-submersible rig from Seadrill to carry out exploration drilling on the UK and Norwegian continental shelves.

The drilling is scheduled to begin from the third quarter of this year.

In this regard, Statoil has signed contracts with North Atlantic Drilling UK and North Atlantic Norway, both subsidiaries of the Bermuda-incorporated deepwater drilling contractor Seadrill.

On the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS), West Phoenix will drill an exploration well in the Ragnfrid North license, where Statoil owns 52% stake and is partnered by Petoro (27%), ExxonMobil (15%) and Total (6%).

The contract value for drilling the Ragnfrid North well in the Norwegian Sea, about 20kms south of the Kristin field, is $19.5m.

Statoil drilling & well senior vice president Geir Tungesvik said: “We needed a high capacity rig, because we will be drilling wells in high-pressure, high-temperature formations. We chose the Phoenix, which is a modern 6th generation dual-derrick rig. Seadrill has rigs suited for our needs.”

After drilling the exploratory well in Ragnfrid North, the semi-submersible rig, which was commissioned in 2008, will proceed to drill three wells on the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS). The contract value for the three UKCS wells to be drilled in Verbier, Pip prospect and the Bigfoot prospect is estimated to be $18.5m.

In Verbier, Statoil holds a stake of 70% and is partnered by Jersey Oil and Gas and CIECO V&C (UK), which own stakes of 18% and 12%, respectively.

In Pip and Bigfoot, Statoil is partnered by BP Exploration Operating  Company with each holding 50%.

Statoil Exploration in the UK vice president Jenny Morris said: “These wells demonstrate Statoil’s commitment to the UKCS, and our ability to efficiently progress drilling candidates from award to spud.

“We hope to make new discoveries that can add value and provide the resources necessary for new developments on the UKCS. We are pleased to have secured a modern rig allowing us to mature and test our portfolio in a timely manner.”

Statoil had secured approvals from concerned authorities to use the rig on the NCS and UKCS.

The Norwegian oil and gas said that the four wells will be likely to be drilled for four to five months in a continuous campaign.

Image: The West Phoenix drilling rig to be used by Statoil. Photo: courtesy of Seadrill.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Drilling & Production

Related Dates
2018> March

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production
Drilling & Production News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

BHDT – Best High Pressure & Drilling Technology BHDT´s core business features design, calculation, production and testing of high pressure components, which all adhere to international standards and specifications. In accordance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ASME BPVC and API Q1, the company´s quality and environmental management systems are documented in detailed manuals, and certified by various Third Parties. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers

Drilling & Production Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.