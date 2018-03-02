Statoil to use Seadrill’s West Phoenix rig for NCS, UKCS drilling campaign

Statoil and its partners have agreed to deploy the West Phoenix semi-submersible rig from Seadrill to carry out exploration drilling on the UK and Norwegian continental shelves.

The drilling is scheduled to begin from the third quarter of this year.

In this regard, Statoil has signed contracts with North Atlantic Drilling UK and North Atlantic Norway, both subsidiaries of the Bermuda-incorporated deepwater drilling contractor Seadrill.

On the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS), West Phoenix will drill an exploration well in the Ragnfrid North license, where Statoil owns 52% stake and is partnered by Petoro (27%), ExxonMobil (15%) and Total (6%).

The contract value for drilling the Ragnfrid North well in the Norwegian Sea, about 20kms south of the Kristin field, is $19.5m.

Statoil drilling & well senior vice president Geir Tungesvik said: “We needed a high capacity rig, because we will be drilling wells in high-pressure, high-temperature formations. We chose the Phoenix, which is a modern 6th generation dual-derrick rig. Seadrill has rigs suited for our needs.”

After drilling the exploratory well in Ragnfrid North, the semi-submersible rig, which was commissioned in 2008, will proceed to drill three wells on the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS). The contract value for the three UKCS wells to be drilled in Verbier, Pip prospect and the Bigfoot prospect is estimated to be $18.5m.

In Verbier, Statoil holds a stake of 70% and is partnered by Jersey Oil and Gas and CIECO V&C (UK), which own stakes of 18% and 12%, respectively.

In Pip and Bigfoot, Statoil is partnered by BP Exploration Operating Company with each holding 50%.

Statoil Exploration in the UK vice president Jenny Morris said: “These wells demonstrate Statoil’s commitment to the UKCS, and our ability to efficiently progress drilling candidates from award to spud.

“We hope to make new discoveries that can add value and provide the resources necessary for new developments on the UKCS. We are pleased to have secured a modern rig allowing us to mature and test our portfolio in a timely manner.”

Statoil had secured approvals from concerned authorities to use the rig on the NCS and UKCS.

The Norwegian oil and gas said that the four wells will be likely to be drilled for four to five months in a continuous campaign.

Image: The West Phoenix drilling rig to be used by Statoil. Photo: courtesy of Seadrill.