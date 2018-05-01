Statoil to sell Alba oil field stake to Verus Petroleum

Statoil has agreed to sell its stake of 17% in the Alba oil field, located on the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS) to Verus Petroleum for an undisclosed price.

Alba is an oil field in the UK Central North Sea that Statoil entered in 1995 and which is operated by Chevron. To date, it has produced around 420 million barrels of oil. Statoil’s equity production in 2017 was around 2,300 barrels per day.

Statoil UK & Ireland offshore activities senior vice president Hedda Felin said: “With this transaction we focus on core activities in line with our high value, low carbon strategy. We are committed to a broad energy portfolio in the UK, with offshore oil & gas and offshore wind projects, an active exploration programme on the UKCS, and secure supplies of natural gas.”

As part of the agreement, Statoil will retain its share of the decommissioning liabilities for the existing field infrastructure while Verus Petroleum will assume decommissioning liabilities for any new infrastructure.

The effective date of the transaction is 1 January 2018. Closing is subject to partner and regulatory approval.

Source: Company Press Release.