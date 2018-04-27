Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production News

First topside installed for Statoil's Johan Sverdrup field in North Sea

EBR Staff Writer Published 27 April 2018

Statoil said that the first of four topsides of the Johan Sverdrup development in North Sea has been installed with the placing of the last module of the riser platform.

The riser platform, which is located 140km west to the shore near Stavanger, will handle all oil and gas exports from the Johan Sverdrup field. It will export oil and gas from the Johan Sverdrup reservoir to land, with gas to Kårstø and oil to Mongstad.

It will be the first of four platforms to be put into place in the NOK117bn ($14.61bn) phase 1 of the Johan Sverdrup development, which is slated to begin production in late 2019.

The riser platform will also accommodate the power converter, which will help the Norwegian offshore field to be powered with clean electricity from shore.

Samsung Heavy Industries was given a contract worth around $888m in June 2015 to build the riser platform and the process platform. The riser platform will transport the crude oil produced by the Johan Sverdrup field to the process platform, which will help in oil stabilization and processing into rich gas.

The other two platforms are the drilling platform and the accommodation platform.

Statoil said that during the next weeks and months, the Johan Sverdrup project will see installation of more than 400km of pipelines, 200km of power cables, the drilling platform, two jackets and also a bridge.

The first topside of the Johan Sverdrup development has been completed within 20 months, said Statoil.

Statoil Johan Sverdrup senior vice president Kjetel Digre said: “With this milestone we firmly take a step into the final phase of the project. These operations have been carefully planned, drawing on Statoil’s significant experience in this area.

“Even so, given the significant installation scope in the Johan Sverdrup project we’re entering into an exciting but complex period, with safety always as the highest priority. With the riser platform in place, however, we have taken a significant step forward in preparation for start-up late next year.”

Statoil, with a stake of over 40%, is the operator of the Johan Sverdrup field, which is estimated to hold 2.1 billion to 3.1 billion barrels of oil equivalents. Lundin Norway (22.6%), Petoro (17.36%), AkerBP (11.5733%) and Total (8.44%) through the acquisition of Maersk Oil are the other partners in the Johan Sverdrup development.

Image: Thialf, a heavy-lift vessel has lifted all the pieces of the riser platform. Photo: courtesy of Woldcam - Roar Lindefjeld / Bo Randulff / Statoil.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Drilling & Production

Related Dates
2018> April

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production
Drilling & Production News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers BHDT – Best High Pressure & Drilling Technology BHDT´s core business features design, calculation, production and testing of high pressure components, which all adhere to international standards and specifications. In accordance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ASME BPVC and API Q1, the company´s quality and environmental management systems are documented in detailed manuals, and certified by various Third Parties. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers

Drilling & Production Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.