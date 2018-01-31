Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Drilling & Production News

Statoil gets approval to deploy Deepsea Atlantic for Visund field offshore Norway

Published 31 January 2018

The Norwegian Petroleum Safety Authority (PSA) has granted its consent to Statoil to use the Deepsea Atlantic mobile drilling facility for drilling and completion of production wells on the Visund field offshore Norway.

Visund is an oil and gas field located east of the Snorre field in the northern sector of the North Sea. The development comprises a semi-submersible, integrated quarters, drilling and processing facility in steel (Visund A). Production began in 1999. The northern part of Visund has been developed using a subsea template, around 10 kilometres north of Visund A.

Statoil has now received consent to use the Deepsea Atlantic mobile drilling facility for drilling and completion of two production wells (wells 34/8 D-2H and 34/8 D-4H/AH) in the northern part of the field.

Water depth at the site is 378 metres.

The drilling operations are scheduled to begin in early March and are expected to last 165 days.

Deepsea Atlantic is a semi-submersible drilling facility of the MODU GVA 7500 type. The facility is operated by Odfjell Drilling AS. Deepsea Atlantic was completed in 2009, is registered in Norway and is classified by DNV GL.

Deepsea Atlantic was issued with an Acknowledgement of Compliance (AoC) by the PSA in July 2009.



Source: Company Press Release

