Drilling & Production News

Statoil begins drilling at Oseberg Vestflanken 2 field offshore North Sea

EBR Staff Writer Published 27 February 2018

Statoil has commenced production drilling at the first well on the Oseberg Vestflanken 2 field located in the Oseberg area offshore Norwegian North Sea.

The well is being drilled using the Statoil’s unmanned Oseberg H platform, which has no facilities, no helideck, and no lifeboats.

The platform has been developed by Statoil in partnership with KCA Deutag and Baker Hughes GE.

The drilling program at the field is being carried out through the new Askepott category J rig while the operations will be remote-controlled from the Oseberg field centre.

Statoil drilling superintendent Niels Hoogerheide said: “This state-of-the-art rig will increase the safety and efficiency of our drilling operations.”

Statoil plans to drill a total of nine wells over the two-and-a-half year period at the field, which is expected to recover 110 million barrels of oil equivalent.

The firm has reduced the overall investment of the project from £7.2bn to £5.9bn by introducing a number of digital technologies. The project secured development plan approval in 2017.

The Oseberg Vestflanken 2 field development project involves the Alpha, Gamma and Kappa oil and gas structures located around 8km north-west of the Oseberg field centre.

The project is expected to serve as a vital element in further developing the Oseberg infrastructure for the future. It is the first of three planned phases for developing the remaining reserves in the Oseberg area.

Statoil earlier said that the Oseberg Vestflanken 2 development would contribute to its goal of maintaining the current production level until 2030 and beyond.

Statoil operates the Oseberg Vestflanken 2 project with 49.3% stake while other partners include Petoro with 33.6% interest, Total 14.7% and ConocoPhillips 2.4%.

The Oseberg Field Centre comprises three platforms, Oseberg A, B and D, which are located in located in the southern part of the field while the Oseberg C platform is located 14km north of the field centre.

Image: The Askepott Cat J rig installed at Oseberg H platform. Photo: courtesy of Skandi Vega/ Statoil ASA.

