Statoil awards two contracts for Johan Castberg FPSO vessel

EBR Staff Writer Published 14 February 2018

Statoil has awarded contracts to Kværner and Siemens to support the floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel to be located on the NOK49bn ($5.91bn) Johan Castberg field in the Norwegian Barents Sea.

Located in PL 532, around 100km north of the Snøhvit-field, the Johan Castberg field is estimated to hold recoverable resources of 450–650 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Kværner has won about NOK3.8bn ($481.3m) contract to construct and install the topside modules for the Johan Castberg FPSO.

The firm will also be responsible for the hook-up and integration of the topside modules with the hull, which will be connected to the turret.

Statoil project management control senior vice-president Torger Rød said: “This is one of the large pieces of the Johan Castberg puzzle, and is a key component of the FPSO.

“The contract includes building a total of ten modules, a flare boom and central pipe rack.”

Additionally, Siemens has been awarded contract to engineer, manufacture and commission the SGT-750 gas turbine-driven compression train for Statoil's Johan Castberg FPSO vessel.

Under the contract, the firm will supply a 41MW SGT-750 gas turbine which will drive two DATUM compressors as well as waste heat recovery unit to recover gas turbine exhaust heat.

The recovered heat is then distributed as heated liquid in order to prevent ice build-up on key surfaces of the superstructure. Siemens plans to deliver the equipment in mid-2019.

Siemens’ Dresser-Rand business new equipment solutions executive vice-president Matthew Chinn said: "The performance of the mission-critical equipment for this project not only lowers the total cost of ownership but offers long maintenance intervals, which in turn reduces maintenance costs and increases production uptime."

Production from the Johan Castberg field, which is said to be the largest oil discovery in the Norwegian Barents Sea, is scheduled to commence in the first half of 2022.

Statoil is the operator of the Johan Castberg field with a 50% stake, while other partners include Eni with a stake of 30% and Petoro holding 20% stake.

Image: Illustration of the Johan Castberg FPSO vessel. Photo: courtesy of Statoil ASA.

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Drilling & Production
Oil & Gas> Exploration & Development

Related Dates
2018> February

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Exploration
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production
