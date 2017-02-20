SPE/IADC Drilling Conference & Exhibition Promises Top Speaker Line-Up and Strong Technical Programme

Bringing together drilling professionals from around the world, the leading SPE/IADC Drilling Conference and Exhibition returns next month on the 14-16 March 2017 at the Hague.

This year’s technical programme features high calibre peer-selected papers and sessions covering current applications and emerging technologies within all phases of E&P. The conference will provide an unparalleled opportunity for learning and collaboration during sessions, forums, and training courses, while the exhibition running alongside will showcase the latest technologies from around the world.

International petroleum professionals, and industry leaders, innovators and investors will be in attendance including panel session speakers from Schlumberger; Energy Ventures; BP; McLaren Applied Technologies; Maersk Drilling; European Space Agency (ESA) and Evercore.

Renowned for it's excellent technical content, it provides the opportunity for producers, contractors, and service company professionals to meet, discuss, evaluate, and share ideas to promote advancements in worldwide drilling operations, address challenges, and to deliver improved performance.

For more information about the SPE/IADC Drilling Conference and Exhibition, please visit:

http://www.spe.org/events/en/2017/conference/17dc/homepage.html

About SPE

The Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) is a not-for-profit professional association whose members are engaged in energy resources development and production. SPE serves more than 164,000 members in 143 countries worldwide. SPE is a key resource for technical knowledge related to the oil and gas exploration and production industry and provides services through its publications, events, training courses, and online resources at www.spe.org.

Source: Company Press Release