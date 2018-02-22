Sparrows bags two contracts for TAQA's UK Continental Shelf assets

The Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) has re-awarded two five-year contracts to Sparrows Group for providing crane operations, maintenance, rigging loft and fixed lifting inspection services to its UK Continental Shelf (UKCS) assets.

The first contract will see Sparrows provide comprehensive crane operations and maintenance services covering all mechanical, HVAC, electrical, hydraulic, pneumatic, instrumentation and structural requirements.

The company will also be responsible for inspection, engineering and technical support across all aspects of mechanical handling equipment.

This includes crane upgrade projects, structural analysis of crane booms, re-engineering of obsolete components, assembly and modification and improvement schemes.

Sparrows CEO Stewart Mitchell said: “Having worked with TAQA for more than six years, we have a great deal of knowledge of the cranes and associated equipment across its assets.

“We are thrilled to have been re-awarded both contracts and look forward to working closely with the company for a further five years.”

The second contract is for the provision of rigging lofts and fixed lifting inspection services. The project encompasses all related equipment and management, maintenance and equipment testing, inspection support and technical support services.

Sparrows will also provide guidance to TAQA on maintenance regimes and legislative issues for lifting operations.

All onshore support services for both contracts will be provided by Sparrows global headquarters in Aberdeen, UK.

Source: Company Press Release