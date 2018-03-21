SK Innovation to acquire US shale producer Longfellow

South Korean firm SK Innovation through its subsidiary SK E&P America has agreed to acquire US shale oil and gas company Longfellow Nemaha.

The US company has assets in the prolific STACK play in Kingfisher and Garfield Counties in Oklahoma.

SK innovation is a leading energy and petrochemical company engaged in businesses that span the value chain, including upstream production, refining, chemicals, lubricants, and batteries to power the future.

It is an affiliate of SK Group, which is the second largest business group in South Korea.

The transaction is expected to close in the 2nd quarter of 2018 and will represent a significant expansion in SK’s core focus area in the U.S. Mid-Continent region.

SK E&P America president Taewon Kim said “SK initially invested in the growing U.S. oil & gas upstream market in 2014, and through this platform we continue to build a balanced portfolio of conventional and unconventional assets.

“This transaction leverages our operational expertise in the region and represents a significant step towards realizing SK’s vision of being a top-tier operator in U.S. Lower 48 Mid-Continent region and potentially beyond.”

Moelis & Company acted as exclusive financial advisor and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP served as legal advisor to SK for the transactionSource: Company Press Release