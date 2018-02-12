Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production News

Silver Run II merges with Alta Mesa and Kingfisher Midstream

Published 12 February 2018

Silver Run Acquisition Corporation II (Silver Run II) has completed its merger with Alta Mesa and Kingfisher Midstream to form a combined company valued at about $3.8bn.

Alta Mesa is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development and acquisition of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Anadarko Basin. Kingfisher is a company engaged in providing certain midstream energy services, including crude oil and gas gathering, processing and marketing to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil and condensate in the STACK Play region of Oklahoma. 

The transaction was approved by the board of directors of Silver Run II and was approved at a special meeting of Silver Run II’s stockholders on February 6, 2018 by 98.43% of stockholders voting in person or by proxy at the special meeting.  In connection with the closing of the transaction, Silver Run II has been renamed Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. (“Alta Mesa Resources”), and its common stock and warrants will be traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbols “AMR” and “AMRRW,” respectively, beginning on February 12, 2018.

The size of Alta Mesa Resources’ board of directors has been increased from four members to eleven members, and consists of James T. Hackett, Harlan H. Chappelle, Michael E. Ellis, David M. Leuschen, Pierre F. Lapeyre, Jr., William W. McMullen, Don Dimitrievich, William D. Gutermuth, Jeffrey H. Tepper, Diana J. Walters and Donald R. Sinclair.

Following the closing, Riverstone Holdings LLC (“Riverstone”) and Alta Mesa management collectively own a significant portion of Alta Mesa Resources, representing approximately 33% of Alta Mesa Resources’ market capitalization. In addition, the equity holders of Kingfisher collectively own approximately 14% of Alta Mesa Resources’ market capitalization.

In connection with the closing, Alta Mesa entered into an amended and restated senior secured revolving credit facility that provides for an aggregate of $1.0 billion with an initial $350.0 million borrowing base limit.  Kingfisher is also a party to a $200 million revolving credit facility. 

As of the closing, neither Alta Mesa nor Kingfisher has any outstanding borrowings under their respective credit facilities or letter of credit reimbursement obligations.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Drilling & Production

Related Dates
2018> February

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production
Drilling & Production News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers BHDT – Best High Pressure & Drilling Technology BHDT´s core business features design, calculation, production and testing of high pressure components, which all adhere to international standards and specifications. In accordance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ASME BPVC and API Q1, the company´s quality and environmental management systems are documented in detailed manuals, and certified by various Third Parties. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers

Drilling & Production Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.