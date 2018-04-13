Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Drilling & Production News

Siemens to supply gas turbine packages for Petrobras’ Sépia FPSO in Brazil

EBR Staff Writer Published 13 April 2018

Siemens has bagged an order from Petrobras to supply six aeroderivative offshore gas turbine packages for a floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessel at the Sépia field in Brazil.

The order is for four SGT-A35 gas turbine power generation packages and two SGT-A35-driven DATUM CO2 compressor packages given to Siemens Power and Gas and its Dresser-Rand engineering and manufacturing business.

Under the terms of the contract, Siemens will also be responsible for delivering long-term expert service and maintenance for the supplied components.

While the four SGT-A35 gas turbine power generation packages from the German firm will help with power generation on the vessel, the two SGT-A35-driven DATUM compressor trains will reinject CO2 to a pressure of over 3,626psi.

Siemens Dresser-Rand business new equipment solutions head Matthew Chinn said: “The advanced technology offered by our new offshore SGT-A35 turbine package, our extensive experience with Petrobras' FPSO projects, and the well-documented success of our DATUM CO2 compressor technology were key to secure this important project.

“In addition, for the next two decades our world-class services team will help ensure the long-term optimal performance of the equipment.”

The FPSO to be deployed by Petrobras and its partners at the Sépia field is MODEC’s FPSO Carioca MV30. The field, which is operated by Petrobras, is located in the pre-salt region of the Santos Basin in the south Atlantic Ocean, about 250km off the cost of Rio de Janeiro.

Once operating in 2021, the Sépia FPSO is expected to have a processing capacity of 180,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil, with a storage capacity of 1,400,000 barrels.

MODEC had been given a contract in late 2017 by Petrobras to engineer, procure, construct, mobilize, install, and operate the Sépia FPSO. The Japanese firm owns 20.1% stake in FPSO Carioca MV30 and is partnered by Mitsui (32.4%), MOL (20.6%), Marubeni (17.6%), and MES (9.3%).

Image: Siemens SGT-A35 gas turbine power generation package. Photo: courtesy of Siemens AG.

