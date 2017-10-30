Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production News

Shell wins production rights of two Brazilian offshore pre-salt blocks

EBR Staff Writer Published 30 October 2017

Royal Dutch Shell and its partners have bagged production sharing contracts for two pre-salt blocks located in the Santos Basin, offshore Brazil during an auction held by National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), the Brazilian oil regulator.

The production rights are for 35 years with Shell paying a total of R$332.5m ($100m) as part of its share of the bidding amount.

One of the blocks won by the Shell consortium is the Entorno de Sapinhoá block, which is a unitized area to the Sapinhoá field. Petrobras will be the operator of the block with 45% stake while Shell with 30% and Repsol with 25% will be its partners.

The block is located in the central part of the Santos Basin and is near Shell’s Gato do Mato field where it is the operator with 80% stake. Total is the partner of Shell in the block with a stake of 20% stake.

The second pre-salt block won by Shell alongside its partners is the Alto de Cabo Frio – West block where it will be the operator with 55% stake. It will be joined by Qatar Petroleum which will hold 25% stake and CNOOC with 20% stake.

With the new blocks, Shell has added over 1,700km2 to its deep-water Brazil portfolio.

Shell upstream director Andy Brown said: “These winning bids were submitted after our thorough evaluation and add strategic acreage to our already leading set of global deep-water growth options.

“We will determine our next steps with a focus on continued value to Shell and our shareholders. Our deep-water expertise is well-suited for the opportunities that lie ahead.”

Currently, Shell operates two floating, production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels in Brazil. Besides, it is a partner in 10 other FPSOs, operated by Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras.

Shell had recently revealed its intentions to invest $10bn in its existing offshore developments in Brazil in the early 2020s, in a move to support deep water activities as its growth priority in the upstream category.

Image: Shell added production rights for two offshore pre-salt blocks in the Brazilian auction. Photo: courtesy of Royal Dutch Shell plc.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Drilling & Production

Related Dates
2017> October

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production
Drilling & Production News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers BHDT – Best High Pressure & Drilling Technology BHDT´s core business features design, calculation, production and testing of high pressure components, which all adhere to international standards and specifications. In accordance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ASME BPVC and API Q1, the company´s quality and environmental management systems are documented in detailed manuals, and certified by various Third Parties. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers

Drilling & Production Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.