SDX Energy commences drilling of development well in Morocco
SDX Energy, a North Africa focused oil and gas company, has announced spudding of its KSR-15 well on the Sebou area in Morocco.
The well is anticipated to take 21-30 days to drill and complete. If successful the well will be completed, flow tested and connected to the existing infrastructure. We expect these activities to be carried out within 30 days of the drilling rig departing the location. This is the second of a nine well drilling programme on the Company's Sebou, Gharb Centre and Lalla Mimouna permits in Morocco.
As per the announcement on 11 October 2017, SDX can confirm that its KSR-14 well will be put on test production within the next 10 days.
Source: Company Press Release
Latest News
Related News
Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Drilling & Production
Oil & Gas> Exploration & Development
Related Dates
2017> October
Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Exploration
Energy and Utilities> Commodity> Gas
Energy and Utilities> Commodity> Oil
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production
Oil & Gas> Drilling & Production
Oil & Gas> Exploration & Development
Related Dates
2017> October
Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Exploration
Energy and Utilities> Commodity> Gas
Energy and Utilities> Commodity> Oil
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production
Related Insight
Suppliers Directory
Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers BHDT – Best High Pressure & Drilling Technology BHDT´s core business features design, calculation, production and testing of high pressure components, which all adhere to international standards and specifications. In accordance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ASME BPVC and API Q1, the company´s quality and environmental management systems are documented in detailed manuals, and certified by various Third Parties. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers
Oil & Gas Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Power Generation Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Drilling & Production Intelligence
Monitoring Microbial Activity in Petroleum Systems Published by Aquateam COWI Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > White Papers