SDX Energy commences drilling of development well in Morocco

SDX Energy, a North Africa focused oil and gas company, has announced spudding of its KSR-15 well on the Sebou area in Morocco.

The well is anticipated to take 21-30 days to drill and complete. If successful the well will be completed, flow tested and connected to the existing infrastructure. We expect these activities to be carried out within 30 days of the drilling rig departing the location. This is the second of a nine well drilling programme on the Company's Sebou, Gharb Centre and Lalla Mimouna permits in Morocco.



As per the announcement on 11 October 2017, SDX can confirm that its KSR-14 well will be put on test production within the next 10 days.



Source: Company Press Release