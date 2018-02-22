Schlumberger wins contract for Noble Energy’s Leviathan Platform

Schlumberger has been given an engineering and supply contract by Noble Energy to install a two-thousand-ton single-lift process module on the Leviathan Platform in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The scope of the contract includes pretreatment, salt removal and regeneration of monoethylene glycol (MEG) for reinjection in the subsea flowlines for hydrate inhibition.

The Schlumberger PUREMEG reclamation and regeneration system is a proprietary technology that will be supplied as a single-lift module for installation on the production platform.

Schlumberger OneSurface president Mohamed Kermoud said: “Our advances in MEG technology combined with our global execution strategy have placed us in a position to deliver to Noble Energy an integrated, optimized and capital-efficient solution.

“Schlumberger has taken a proactive approach, collaborating with Noble and their suppliers on the project, to help ensure that Noble Energy’s project vision and goals are realized.”

Project management, engineering, fabrication, installation support and life of field activities will be managed by a globally integrated team.

This follows the contract award to OneSubsea, a Schlumberger company, by Noble Energy for the supply of 10,000-psi horizontal production trees, tree-mounted controls, off-tree controls and topside controls for the same project.

OneSurface provides a unique, reservoir-driven, fit-for-purpose integrated production system for accelerating first oil and gas and maximizing project economics.

Source: Company Press Release