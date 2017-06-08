Sapura Energy awarded contracts worth $205.96m

Sapura Energy Berhad (Sapura Energy) have been awarded contracts with a combined value of approximately $205.96m (approximately RM879.01 million, based on USD/MYR exchange rate of USD1 : RM4.27).

Details of each of these contracts and subcontract works are as summarised below:

ENGINEERING, PROCUREMENT, CONSTRUCTION AND INSTALLATION ("EPCI") OF WELLHEAD PLATFORMS, ASSOCIATED PIPELINES AND TIE-INS FOR ZAWTIKA DEVELOPMENT PROJECT PHASE IC (“PROJECT”)

Sapura Offshore Sdn. Bhd. (formerly known as SapuraKencana TL Offshore Sdn. Bhd.) has been awarded a Subcontract Works by PT. Gunanusa Utama Fabricators (“PTG”). PTG is the Main Contractor and PTTEP International Limited is the client for this Project.

The subcontract works consists of EPCI of associated pipelines, transportation and installation of new offshore wellhead platforms, brownfield modifications of existing platforms and installation of telecommunication and control system integrated to existing facilities to be executed in the Zawtika Field Development for Lot 1 and Lot 2 located in the Gulf of Moattama, approximately 300 km South of Yangon, Myanmar and 290 km West of Tavoy on the Myanmar Coast at an average water depth of approximately 120-160 meters. The subcontract works are expected to be completed in March 2018.

UPGRADE OFFSHORE SINGLE POINT MOORING (“SPM”) REPLACEMENT BY BRUNEI SHELL PETROLEUM CO SDN BHD (“BSP”)

Sapura Offshore Sdn Bhd has been awarded a contract to undertake the works for the Seria Crude Oil Terminal (“SCOT”) Oil Export System (“OES”) Upgrade Offshore Single Point Mooring (“SPM”) Replacement by BSP.

The contract scope of work consists of project management, engineering, procurement, fabrication, transportation and installation and hook-up/pre-commissioning of one of BSP’s new Single Point Mooring-1 (“SPM-1”) and Pipe Line End Manifold-1 (“PLEM-1”) complete system as well as decommissioning of certain parts of existing infrastructure for the project. The duration of the overall works will be approximately 21 months with the offshore works planned to commence in April 2018.

TRANSPORTATION AND INSTALLATION BALANCE SUBSEA WORKS FOR OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED, INDIA

Sapura Offshore Sdn Bhd has been awarded a contract to undertake transportation and installation (“T&I”) balance subsea works for Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited.

The contract scope of work comprises T&I balance subsea works for C26 Cluster Pipeline Project at ‘C-24PI to TCPP’ segment and ’BB to BA’ segment, relocation of anodes at NLW platform. The scope also includes sump caisson removal at BA platform and to divert the flow to inlet of closed drain header at BPA platform. The offshore works are expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2017.

PROVISION OF INSPECTION, REPAIR AND MAINTENANCE ("IRM") SERVICES TO PTTEP AUSTRALASIA (ASHMORE CARTIER) PTY LTD (“PTTEP AUSTRALASIA”)

Normand Sapura Pty Ltd has been awarded a contract to undertake the work (as defined below) by PTTEP Australasia.

The contract is for the provision of IRM services including saturation diving and remotely operated vehicle (ROV) intervention works in Montara field. The work is expected to be completed by July 2017.

