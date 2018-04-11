Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production News

Sapura Energy and partners to develop SK408 gas fields offshore Malaysia

EBR Staff Writer Published 11 April 2018

Sapura Energy and its partners will move ahead with their plan to develop the Gorek, Larak and Bakong gas fields contained in the SK408 offshore block in Malaysia.

The offshore gas project will now take off with the Malaysian oil and gas company reaching a final investment decision for the phase 1 development of the SK408 block located off the coast of Sarawak state.

Sapura Energy is taking part in the project through its subsidiary Sapura Exploration and Production (Sapura E&P), which is partnered by Petronas Carigali and Sarawak Shell. While Sapura holds a stake of 40% in SK408 block, Petronas Carigali and Sarawak Shell have stakes of 30% each.

The FID was taken after the partners had secured approval for the field development plan from Petroliam Nasional (Petronas), the Malaysian national oil company. The partners had also signed some important terms to the gas sales agreement for the first phase of SK408 gas field development.

The fields lined up in the SK408 gas field development project are part of the discoveries made by Sapura E&P in its drilling campaign in 2014, which found about 2.2TCF of gas.

Sapura Energy said that the gas fields will be developed as three separate wellhead platforms. The developed fields will be tied back to the existing processing facility and to the MLNG complex.

Sapura Energy president and Group CEO Tan Sri Dato’ Seri Shahril Shamsuddin said: “The development of the SK408 gas fields further strengthens Sapura Energy’s position in Malaysia as a significant partner and supplier of natural gas to one of the world's largest LNG production facilities, the PETRONAS MLNG complex in Bintulu.”

Last month, Sapura Energy started production at the B15 gas field offshore Sarawak within two years of the approval of its field development plan. The B15 field development is the first major upstream gas development project for Sapura Energy.

Located in the SK310 production sharing contract, the B15 gas field was discovered in December 2010.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Drilling & Production

Related Dates
2018> April

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production
Drilling & Production News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers BHDT – Best High Pressure & Drilling Technology BHDT´s core business features design, calculation, production and testing of high pressure components, which all adhere to international standards and specifications. In accordance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ASME BPVC and API Q1, the company´s quality and environmental management systems are documented in detailed manuals, and certified by various Third Parties. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers

Drilling & Production Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.