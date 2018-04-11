Sapura Energy and partners to develop SK408 gas fields offshore Malaysia

Sapura Energy and its partners will move ahead with their plan to develop the Gorek, Larak and Bakong gas fields contained in the SK408 offshore block in Malaysia.

The offshore gas project will now take off with the Malaysian oil and gas company reaching a final investment decision for the phase 1 development of the SK408 block located off the coast of Sarawak state.

Sapura Energy is taking part in the project through its subsidiary Sapura Exploration and Production (Sapura E&P), which is partnered by Petronas Carigali and Sarawak Shell. While Sapura holds a stake of 40% in SK408 block, Petronas Carigali and Sarawak Shell have stakes of 30% each.

The FID was taken after the partners had secured approval for the field development plan from Petroliam Nasional (Petronas), the Malaysian national oil company. The partners had also signed some important terms to the gas sales agreement for the first phase of SK408 gas field development.

The fields lined up in the SK408 gas field development project are part of the discoveries made by Sapura E&P in its drilling campaign in 2014, which found about 2.2TCF of gas.

Sapura Energy said that the gas fields will be developed as three separate wellhead platforms. The developed fields will be tied back to the existing processing facility and to the MLNG complex.

Sapura Energy president and Group CEO Tan Sri Dato’ Seri Shahril Shamsuddin said: “The development of the SK408 gas fields further strengthens Sapura Energy’s position in Malaysia as a significant partner and supplier of natural gas to one of the world's largest LNG production facilities, the PETRONAS MLNG complex in Bintulu.”

Last month, Sapura Energy started production at the B15 gas field offshore Sarawak within two years of the approval of its field development plan. The B15 field development is the first major upstream gas development project for Sapura Energy.

Located in the SK310 production sharing contract, the B15 gas field was discovered in December 2010.