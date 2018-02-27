Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Drilling & Production News

Santos and GLNG partners to invest $705m in Queensland gas fields

EBR Staff Writer Published 27 February 2018

Australian gas producer Santos and its Gladstone LNG partners will invest A$900m ($705.3m) this year to develop certain gas fields in Queensland.

The investment will be used for funding upstream developments in the Maranoa, Western Downs, Banana and Central Highlands regions in the Australian state, said Santos.

It will also be used on upstream developments around the Fairview, Arcadia and Scotia fields.

According to Santos, the new A$750m ($587.8m) Roma East project, which will be developed in the Maranoa Region over the next three years, will also get its first year of funding covered through the investment.

The Roma East natural gas project was launched by the company after drilling of the first of 430 new wells.

Santos onshore upstream executive vice president Brett Woods said: “This important project will create up to 400 construction jobs and local business opportunities in the Roma area, helping to sustain and boost the benefits of Santos’ and GLNG’s earlier investments in the region.”

“Roma East will also add nearly 50 PJ a year to gas production in Queensland in 2020 – equivalent to about 8 per cent of expected east coast domestic gas demand this year. This is great news for both the domestic gas market and our LNG exports.”

Santos revealed that another 480 wells will be brought on line for the Roma East project, including drilling of about 430 new wells. The project will also include connecting existing appraisal wells and drilling pre-development wells in the nearby areas.

Santos said that along with its GLNG partners, it has already put in nearly A$20bn ($15.68bn) in regional Queensland since 2011.

In September 2015, Santos and partners had commissioned the $18.5bn Gladstone liquefied natural gas (GLNG) project on Curtis Island, Queensland, Australia.

With an initial production capacity of 7.8 million tons per annum (mtpa) of LNG, the project was designed to process the coal seam gas (CSG) sourced from the Bowen and Surat Basins into LNG.

Image: Construction work in progress at the Roma East project. Photo: courtesy of Santos Ltd.

