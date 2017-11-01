Rosneft signs oil and gas strategic cooperation agreement with National Iranian Oil
Rosneft Oil Company and National Iranian Oil Company signed the “Road Map and Key Terms of Strategic Cooperation in the Field of Oil and Gas” during the visit of the Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Islamic Republic of Iran.
This document confirms the parties high level of interest in developing long-term and mutually beneficial cooperation in key areas of business, including exploration and production, field services, local application of technology, as well as training for personnel.
The parties have agreed upon the main principles of Rosneft’s participation in projects in the Islamic Republic of Iran and approved the path forward plan.
Source: Company Press Release
