Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production News

RockRose Energy to acquire Idemitsu Petroleum UK

Published 18 October 2017

RockRose Energy has signed a sale and purchase agreement to acquire the entire issued share capital of Idemitsu Petroleum UK from Idemitsu Kosan, a Japanese corporation.

The Acquisition will be funded out of the existing facilities and cash resources of the Company.

The Acquisition will be funded out of the existing facilities and cash resources of the Company.  Completion of the Acquisition is conditional upon confirmation from the UK Oil and Gas Authority that there is no objection to change of control.

The Acquisition also brings with it a number of key employees and its premises in London, which will enhance RockRose's internal expertise providing continuity on the acquired assets and assisting with the management of the wider portfolio.

On closure of this Acquisition and previously announced transactions, RockRose will have a projected 6,200 - 7,000 boepd of production in 2018 on an aggregated basis.

Andrew Austin, Chairman of RockRose said:

"RockRose is continuing to deliver on its stated strategy of building a business through the acquisition of mature producing assets. We believe that this acquisition is a significant one for the Company and that this portfolio also has a lot of potential for extended field life and gives Rockrose access to significant tax losses."

"We continue to review further acquisition opportunities in North West Europe and, post completion of this along with the previously announced Maersk, Sojitz and Egerton transactions by the end of this year, will have established a material business in the North Sea, set to deliver value to our shareholders."

The Acquisition constitutes a reverse takeover for the purposes of the listing rules, the Company has requested that the UK Listing Authority to suspend the listing of the shares with immediate effect. The Company will proceed to prepare and publish a new prospectus in the coming weeks which will include a competent persons report on the assets of the Company as enlarged by the Acquisition.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Biofuels & Biomass
Mining & Commodities> Coal
EBR News> Downstream Energy> Fuel Retailing> Direct Residential and Industrial Sales
Oil & Gas> Drilling & Production
Oil & Gas> Exploration & Development
EBR News> Downstream Energy> Fuel Retailing> Forecourt
Power Generation> Fossil Fuel
EBR News> Downstream Energy> Fuel Retailing> Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG)
Power Generation> Nuclear
Oil & Gas> Refining & Petrochemicals
Oil & Gas> Transportation & Storage
Power Distribution> Utilities Network
Power Generation> Wind

Related Dates
2017> October

Related Industries
Chemicals> Petrochemicals> Basic Petrochemicals> Aromatics> Benzene
Energy and Utilities> Commodity> Coal
Energy and Utilities> Commodity> Oil> Diesel
Energy and Utilities> Downstream Energy> Fuel Retailing> Direct Residential and Industrial Sales
Energy and Utilities> Utilities Networks> Distribution
Energy and Utilities> Commodity> Ethanol/Biodiesel
Chemicals> Petrochemicals> Intermediates and Derivatives> Ethylene Derivatives
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Exploration
Energy and Utilities> Downstream Energy> Fuel Retailing> Forecourt
Energy and Utilities> Equipment and Services> Services> Fossil Fuels
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Fossil Fuels
Energy and Utilities> Commodity> Oil> Fuel Oil
Energy and Utilities> Downstream Energy> Gas Processing
Energy and Utilities> Commodity> Oil> Gasoline
Energy and Utilities> Downstream Energy> Fuel Retailing> Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG)
Energy and Utilities> Commodity> Gas> Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG)
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> LNG Terminals
Chemicals> Petrochemicals> Basic Petrochemicals> Methanol
Chemicals> Petrochemicals> Intermediates and Derivatives> Methanol Derivatives
Energy and Utilities> Equipment and Services> Services> Nuclear
Chemicals> Petrochemicals> Intermediates and Derivatives> Propylene Derivatives> Phenol
Chemicals> Petrochemicals> Intermediates and Derivatives> Rubbers> Styrene Rubbers> PolyStyrene
Energy and Utilities> Commodity> Power
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production
Chemicals> Petrochemicals> Intermediates and Derivatives> Vinyls> PVC
Energy and Utilities> Downstream Energy> Refining
Chemicals> Petrochemicals> Intermediates and Derivatives> Benzene Derivatives> Styrene
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> Tankers
Chemicals> Petrochemicals> Basic Petrochemicals> Aromatics> Toluene
Energy and Utilities> Utilities Networks> Transmission
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Wind
Chemicals> Petrochemicals> Basic Petrochemicals> Aromatics> Xylenes
Drilling & Production News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers BHDT – Best High Pressure & Drilling Technology BHDT´s core business features design, calculation, production and testing of high pressure components, which all adhere to international standards and specifications. In accordance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ASME BPVC and API Q1, the company´s quality and environmental management systems are documented in detailed manuals, and certified by various Third Parties. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers

Drilling & Production Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.