Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production News

Renaissance Oil brings Amatitlan block into production

Published 07 November 2017

Renaissance Oil says that it has progressed the field evaluation program to production for the Amatitlán block located in Veracruz, Mexico, in conjunction with its partner Lukoil.

Renaissance has now:

Completed the third workover of a scheduled six well workover program with the fractured recompletion of a lower zone in the Chicontepec formation in a previously non-producing well;

Gross production from the three workovers has stabilized at approximately 110 bbls/d of 38° API light oil;

Gross cost for the three workovers is estimated at C$650,000, or under C$6,000 per producing barrel;

The workover rig has now been redeployed to the fourth location, with expected completion of the operation by mid-November; and

Drilling rig crews and equipment have now received all required certifications and expected to be moved to the first drilling location in the coming weeks, subject to finalizing drilling permits.

“In keeping with the committed work program, Renaissance and Lukoil are efficiently re-establishing production on Amatitlán through light and heavy workovers and are rig ready to commence drilling the shallower Chicontepec and deeper Upper Jurassic Shales”, stated Craig Steinke, Chief Executive Officer of Renaissance.

Non-Brokered Private Placement

The Company has entered into a non-brokered private placement with certain members of the Renaissance technical team for 4 million units at a price of C$0.25 per unit for gross proceeds to the Company of C$1 million (the “Offering”). 

Each unit comprises one common share of Renaissance (a “Share”) and one common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”) each Warrant exercisable to acquire one additional Share of Renaissance at a price of C$0.50 for 5 years.  All securities issued under this Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from issuance, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. 

It is expected the Offering will be completed in approximately two weeks, subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.  The proceeds from the Offering will be used to develop Company properties in Mexico and for general corporate purposes.

The Company further announces that pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan, it has granted to directors, officers, consultants and employees of the Company options to purchase an aggregate of 1,200,000 common shares of the Company at a price of C$0.25 per share for a period of up to ten years, subject to regulatory approval.

Renaissance continues to make progress on its journey to become a major Mexican energy producer.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Drilling & Production

Related Dates
2017> November

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production
Drilling & Production News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

BHDT – Best High Pressure & Drilling Technology BHDT´s core business features design, calculation, production and testing of high pressure components, which all adhere to international standards and specifications. In accordance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ASME BPVC and API Q1, the company´s quality and environmental management systems are documented in detailed manuals, and certified by various Third Parties. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers

Drilling & Production Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.