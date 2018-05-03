Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Drilling & Production News

Real Energy discovers gas at Tamarama-2 well in Queensland Cooper-Eromanga Basin

EBR Staff Writer Published 03 May 2018

Real Energy, a Cooper Basin focused oil and gas exploration firm, has discovered gas at the Tamarama-2 well in the Queensland Cooper-Eromanga Basin.

Preliminary wireline log interpretation, along with mud log gas readings and drill cuttings, has showed the presence of gas saturated Permian Toolachee and Patchawarra formations at the Tamarama-2 well.

As per the petrophysical evaluation, the well is said to have encountered a combined net pay of 35m true vertical thickness, including 13.85m of net sandstone gas pay in the Toolachee formation and 20.89m of net sandstone gas pay in the upper Patchawarra Formation section which was logged.

The same interpretative methodology determined that Tamarama-1 has 11.5m of net sandstone gas pay in the Toolachee formation.

As per the mud log data, the net sandstone gas pay in the Patchawarra formation in Tamarama-2 well is expected to be slightly less than in Tamarama-1 well.

Real Energy also found 3.8m of log interpreted net sandstone gas pay at the Nappamerri formation in the Tamarama-2 well.

According to the company, the sandstone units also had gas shows in Tamarama-1 well, while no gas pay was interpreted due to low reservoir quality.

The well has been drilled to the total depth of 2,581m, as per the last report. Electric logs were recorded from surface casing shoe at 708m to 2,454m.

The well, which has been cased and cemented to the total depth of 2,581m, was suspended for fracture stimulation.

Real Energy managing director Scott Brown said: 'This is a most encouraging result which is consistent with our geological model. The well is located 765m from Tamarama-1, and most, if not all gas sandstone units in the Toolachee and Patchawarra formations section in this well could be easily correlated to those in Tamarama-1.

“The net pay encountered in Tamarama-2 is very attractive for Real Energy and reinforces our view that the Windorah Gas Field holds considerable unlocked value that we are only just starting to tap. The drill crew is now mobilising to drill Tamarama-3 which is expected to begin in the next few days.”

