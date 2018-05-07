Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production News

QGEP draws first oil from Atlanta field in Santos Basin

Published 07 May 2018

QGEP Participações (QGEP) said that it has produced first oil from the Atlanta field located in Brazil’s Santos Basin.

Operator of Block BS-4 with a 30% working interest, QGEP confirmed initial production from one well in the Atlanta Field.

The well 7-ATL-2HP-RJS is still in the stabilization phase and the Field is expected to reach daily production of 20,000 barrels of oil later in the second quarter of this year, from two wells.

The oil is being produced to the FPSO, Petrojarl I, and will be sold to Shell, who has contracted to purchase all of the production from the Atlanta Field’s Early Production System (EPS).

QGEP CEO Lincoln R. Guardado said: “We are pleased to announce the beginning of production in Atlanta, a Field which we have been successfully overcoming technical challenges. This represents QGEP’s second producing asset and will be a positive contributor to our operating cash flow.

“This project has a special meaning for us. We are the first Brazilian independent oil and gas company operating in ultra-deep waters, thus proving our technical and operational capability.”

QGEP production director Danilo Oliveira said: “Later this year, the consortium will decide whether to drill a third well as part of the EPS, which could add 10,000 barrels per day (kbpd) to production.

“This phase will be important to the longer term objective of establishing the Full Development System in Atlanta, where we expect a maximum production of about 75 kbpd until 2021.”

Located in Block BS-4, in the Santos Basin, Atlanta is a post-salt oil field situated 185 kilometers from the city of Rio de Janeiro, in water depths of approximately 1,500 meters.

Source: Company Press Release.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Drilling & Production

Related Dates
2018> May

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production
Drilling & Production News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers BHDT – Best High Pressure & Drilling Technology BHDT´s core business features design, calculation, production and testing of high pressure components, which all adhere to international standards and specifications. In accordance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ASME BPVC and API Q1, the company´s quality and environmental management systems are documented in detailed manuals, and certified by various Third Parties. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers

Drilling & Production Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.