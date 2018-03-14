Qatar Petroleum renews concession agreement for Al-Bunduq oil field with UAE

Qatar Petroleum has renewed a concession agreement with the UAE for the development and operation of the Al-Bunduq offshore oil field.

The agreement was made with Abu Dhabi Supreme Petroleum Council, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), United Petroleum Development (Japan), and Bunduq, the co-stakeholders in the oil field.

Qatar Petroleum said that the pact it has signed replaces the original concession agreement signed in 1953 by the then ruler of Abu Dhabi and D’Arcy Exploration.

In 1969, Qatar and the Abu Dhabi governments signed an agreement which puts a condition that the Al-Bunduq field is owned equally by both the countries.

The new agreement has been signed after the original concession agreement expired on 8 March, 2018. It will govern the continued development and operation of the shared Al-Bunduq oil field.

Qatar Petroleum president & CEO Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi said: “We are delighted to sign this concession agreement, which will ensure the continued development and operation of the Al-Bunduq oil field for many years to come.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank our Japanese partners for their outstanding performance during more than four decades of the field’s life, and for their safe and environmentally friendly operations.”

Al-Kaabi added that Qatar Petroleum believes that Bunduq will put in all efforts to take advantage of the full potential of the Al-Bunduq oil field during the next phase of its life for the benefit of all parties.

Bunduq is the operator of the offshore field and is a subsidiary of the Japan-based United Petroleum Development, which in turn is owned by Japanese firms Cosmo (45%), JX Nippon (45%) and Mitsui (10%).

The Al-Bunduq offshore oil field, located on the border of Abu Dhabi and Qatar, was discovered in 1965 and ten years later it entered into production. The crude oil produced from the field is exported to Japan and other Asian countries.

Image: Qatar Petroleum president & CEO Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi. Photo: courtesy of Qatar Petroleum.