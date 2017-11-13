Aker BP secures consent for exploration drilling in North Sea

Aker BP, the operator for production license 340 in the North Sea, has secured consent from the Norway's Petroleum Safety Authority (PSA) to drill exploration well 24/9-12 S.

Drilling is scheduled to start during November 2017.

The well's geographical coordinates will be:

59° 20' 58.94'' N

01° 49' 48.47'' E

Water depth at the site is around 120 metres.

The well is to be drilled by Transocean Arctic, which is a semi-submersible mobile drilling facility of the Marosso 56 type, built by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in Japan in 1987. It was upgraded in 2004, is classified by DNV GL and registered in the Marshall Islands.

The facility is operated by Transocean Ltd. It was issued with an Acknowledgement of Compliance (AoC) by the PSA in July 2004.

Source: Company Press Release