Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production News

Premier Oil to sell stake in Babbage gas field in North Sea to Verus Petroleum

Published 01 May 2018

Premier Oil has agreed to sell its interests in the Babbage Area in the UK North Sea to Verus Petroleum for $88.1m.

The interests include a 47 per cent interest in the Babbage gas field, a 50 per cent interest in the Cobra discovery and certain outstanding exploration commitments.

The transaction value comprises £62.9 million ($88.1 million) in respect of the Babbage field interest. In addition, Verus will take on exploration commitments valued at £17 million ($23.8 million) resulting in net cash proceeds of £45.9 million ($64.3 million) to Premier, before customary working capital adjustments.

Further cash payments of up to £5.5 million ($7.7 million) are due to Premier if the Cobra discovery is developed. 

Additional potential payments would also be due dependent upon future specific third party business across the Babbage infrastructure. The transaction is subject to pre-emption rights by joint venture partners.

The effective date of the transaction is 1 January 2018. Disposal proceeds will be used to pay down Premier’s existing debt. Completion of the transaction is expected in 2018 2H. Premier anticipates recording a book gain on disposal estimated at over $70 million.

Premier Oil CEO Tony Durrant said: "The sale of our interests in the Babbage Area will immediately reduce our net debt and our committed exploration spend in 2019. This transaction further demonstrates our determination to restore our balance sheet strength.

“It also adds to the value realised from the E.ON portfolio, which we acquired for $120 million in 2016 and has generated free cash flow and proceeds from announced disposals of around $300 million to date."

Source: Company Press Release.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Drilling & Production

Related Dates
2018> May

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production
Drilling & Production News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers BHDT – Best High Pressure & Drilling Technology BHDT´s core business features design, calculation, production and testing of high pressure components, which all adhere to international standards and specifications. In accordance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ASME BPVC and API Q1, the company´s quality and environmental management systems are documented in detailed manuals, and certified by various Third Parties. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers

Drilling & Production Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.