Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Drilling & Production
Drilling & Production News

Polish Oil and Gas forms partnership with Pakistan-based Mari Petroleum

Published 20 March 2018

Polish Oil and Gas (PGNiG) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Pakistani gas producer Mari Petroleum (MPCL) to cooperate with each other in the upstream segment within and outside of Pakistan.

The two companies intend to draw on their extensive experience, resources and technical know-how gained on the local and international markets.

The MOU envisages in-depth analysis of potential joint ventures in exploration and production, including appraisal and development of Pakistani shale gas potential.

PGNiG management board president Piotr Wozniak said: “This marks another step towards expanding our operations in Pakistan, where we aim to ramp up natural gas production. Our collaborative partnership with Mari Petroleum Company Limited will raise our visibility in the local market, helping us gain access to attractive projects.

“We have already established business relations with Pakistan Petroleum Limited. A partnership with another Pakistani company will strengthen our presence in that country,” he added.

MPCL is one of the major petroleum exploration and production companies in Pakistan and the country’s second largest gas producer, with a 17% market share.

The company operates Mari, Pakistan’s largest gas field located in the Sindh province in the south-eastern part of the country. The province is also home to PGNiG SA’s Kirthar production licence area.

PGNiG produces natural gas from two fields in Pakistan – Rehman and Rizq. The latter was discovered in 2015 by the Rizq-1 well, which was brought on stream in November 2016. In February 2018, the Rizq-2 well came on stream.

With output from that well, total production from PGNiG’s Pakistani fields will reach 1 mcm of natural gas per day (approximately 850,000 m3 of high-methane equivalent).

PGNiG SA holds a 70% interest in the Kirthar licence, with the other 30% held by Pakistan Petroleum Limited. PGNiG’s share in production from the Rehman and Rizq fields, carried out through five wells in 2017, amounted to 150 mcm of gas (measured as high-methane equivalent).

PGNiG SA has been present in Pakistan for 20 years, alongside other PGNiG Group companies providing oilfield services. Exalo Drilling SA provides drilling services, while geophysical and data processing services are provided by Geofizyka Torun SA.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Drilling & Production

Related Dates
2018> March

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production
Drilling & Production News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers BHDT – Best High Pressure & Drilling Technology BHDT´s core business features design, calculation, production and testing of high pressure components, which all adhere to international standards and specifications. In accordance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ASME BPVC and API Q1, the company´s quality and environmental management systems are documented in detailed manuals, and certified by various Third Parties. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Drilling & Production > Suppliers

Drilling & Production Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.