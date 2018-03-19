Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Drilling & Production News

Petsec Energy buys Oil Search’s stake in Yemen’s Al Barqa license

EBR Staff Writer Published 19 March 2018

Petsec Energy has gained a 40% working interest in the Al Barqa (Block 7) license in Yemen through the acquisition of Oil Search (ROY) from Oil Search.

The Australia-based Petsec Energy has now become the operator of the onshore exploration permit, taking its total working interest to 100%.

In 2016, the company had acquired 25% working interest from KUFPEC. Prior to that, in 2014, it acquired 25% from AWE and 10% from Mitsui E&P Middle East.

Block 7 spans across an area of 5,000km2, which is located nearly 340km east of Yemen’s capital Sana’a. It is 80kms away in the north east direction of Petsec Energy’s Damis (Block S-1) production license, and 14km east of OMV’s Al Uqlah (Habban) Oilfield.

Block 7 features the Al Meashar oil discovery made by Oil Search about eight years ago. It also contains nine prospects and leads with target sizes in the range of 2 to 900MMbbl oil gross.

The Al Meashar Oilfield has a target resource of 11-50MMbbl and has two suspended discovery wells. In 2010-11, these wells produced flow rates of 200-1,000bopd, said Petsec Energy on its website.

Petsec Energy said that Block 7 is an important addition to its portfolio, providing material upside to the company’s existing production license in Damis (Block S-1).

The company had acquired a working interest of 100% and a participating interest of 82.5% in Block S-1 from Occidental Petroleum in 2016.

The Block S-1 license contains the developed An Nagyah oilfield and also four undeveloped oil and gas fields Osaylan, An Naeem, Harmel and Wadi Bayhan.

Petsec chairman Terry Fern said: “We are pleased to have secured the acquisition of 100% of both Blocks 7 and S-1 so we can now concentrate on bringing these acquired oil and gas fields into production.

“This oil and gas production is critically important to the local Yemeni people to provide employment and revenues, absent since 2015 because of the country’s political issues.”

Image: Map showing Block 7 and S-1 in Yemen. Photo: courtesy of Petsec Energy Ltd.

