Drilling & Production News

Petrofac wins services contract from Chevron North Sea

Published 24 January 2018

Petrofac said that its Engineering and Production Services (EPS) division has secured a new offshore manning services contract from Chevron North Sea.

The three-year award, which came into effect last week, will involve the provision of Operations, Maintenance and Construction personnel across five of Chevron’s North Sea assets – the Captain Wellhead Protector Platform, Captain Floating Production Storage and Offloading vessel, Alba North platform, Alba Floating Storage Unit and the Erskine platform.

Around 85 personnel currently supporting these assets will transfer to Petrofac from multiple organisations at the end of a transition period.

The contract builds upon Petrofac’s existing relationship with Chevron in the UKCS where it currently provides Engineering and Construction Services.

As part of this new scope, Petrofac will support and deploy offshore personnel via its dedicated 24/7 Operations Hub, through which all of its labour supply contracts are managed. The Hub offers the flexibility of shared resources across contracts, enabling fluctuating client requirements to be managed in a flexible, cost-effective way.

Petrofac EPS West senior vice president Dave Blackburn said: “We are delighted to have secured this new scope with Chevron in support of its North Sea business. Our offshore labour supply expertise is strong and assured. This award is testament to our ability to provide a tailored, scalable approach to manning services, in pursuit of efficiency.

“We look forward to deploying our expertise and working collaboratively with Chevron and our new team members to effect a safe and seamless transition to operations across these five assets.”



Source: Company Press Release

